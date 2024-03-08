Tems accepted Billboard's Women in Music Breakthrough Award with an inspiring speech

The Nigerian singer noted that she had written a speech, but she had forgotten it, and she went ahead to share the lessons she learnt from her mum

She noted that no matter what one was going through, one should always be encouraged to push on till their needs were met

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, has inspired her fans as she accepted Billboard's Women in Music Breakthrough Award.

The talented songstress, who glowed in a silver dress, noted that she was grateful for the award, and though she was expected to give an acceptance speech, she can't recall what she wrote.

She gave a shout-out to all the women out there, especially her mother, whom she described as the first woman she ever knew. Furthermore, she shared the lessons she had learned from her mother and also inspired women to cheer up no matter the situation they were going through.

In Tems' words:

“One thing that is special to me is that I am in a room full of amazing women, and I am standing with a continent behind me. It makes me feel like I am part of something being in this room. I want to dedicate this award to my mum who is the first woman I ever met. She inspired me that no matter what you’re going through, that shouldn’t give you a reason not to champion everybody around you."

Listen to Tem's acceptance speech below:

Fans react to Tem's acceptance speech

Several fans of the singer have reacted to her speech and beautiful look. Check out some of the comments below:

