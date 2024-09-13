A Nigerian lady has shared her incredible success story years after getting rusticated in her final year

According to her, she was expelled from school after a friend laid a false accusation on her that got to the ears of her school's authority

However, the lady said she did not allow her sad experience to deter and stop her from pursuing her dreams

A Nigerian businesswoman has inspired netizens with her journey to success, revealing how she overcame a devastating setback to achieve her dreams.

The lady, who was expelled from university in her final year due to a false accusation by a friend, refused to let the experience deter her.

Lady shows off new businessplace

In a video posted on TikTok by @ruchidfierce, she displayed her newly established business premises in Port Harcourt, proudly declaring herself the owner of a thriving 5-star enterprise.

Despite facing a painful obstacle in school, the lady channelled her energy into pursuing her passions.

Her business, a one-stop-shop, offers a range of services including a photobooth, photo studio, content creation house, hair salon, makeup salon, and nail salon.

According to her, she envisioned a space where customers could transform their look, capture stunning photos, create engaging content, and indulge in pampering.

In her words:

"I was rusticated in my Final Year due to a false accusation by a Friend but I didn’t let that define me. Fast forward to 2024, I am now the proud owner of a 5-star Business in Port Harcourt.

"Don’t give up on your dreams even when it feels like everything is against you. I will keep sharing my voice and eventually it will inspire someone to keep going.

"My story is a testament to resilience and determination. I want to inspire you to keep pushing forward no matter the obstacles you face. My business features a Photobooth, Photo Studio, Content Creation House, Hair Salon, Makeup Salon and Nail Salon all under one roof!

"Imagine a one-stop-shop where you can: Get Fresh new Hairstyle to make you look different, snap amazing pictures in our photobooth, create great content that’ll make you go viral in our Studio, glow up in our make up studio and pamper yourself in our nail studio. I am opening soon and would love your support."

Reactions as lady shows off impressive businessplace

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Oluchi Okolie said:

"This grammar is very simple. When she was in school she was rusticated, then she came out and joined business because she didn't give up on herself and now she has established."

@leenah_vogue stated:

"My dream are definitely going to come through and my efforts won’t go to waste by God’s grace."

@Edith Agbi asked:

"What concerns the school with your business I don’t get?"

@Ada Okebo said:

"OMG! I remember you, someone liked my comment on that your post yesterday, and you crossed my mind. Full circle seeing that you’re doing so well now. Congratulations darling, xx."

@Belladelacruz09 said:

"Wow. This is so beautiful. Please where in ph are you located and I’d love to rent a space."

@Highrise Homes added:

"Got rusticated in my final year. But I thank God real estate held me since then. Bought mum a car. Made sure my siblings never lacked in school. And I pray God helped me with the projects at hand."

