Governor Seyi Makinde says difficult terrain of Old Oyo National Park is delaying efforts to rescue abducted schoolchildren and teachers

Intelligence reports indicate the victims are still being held within the park area nearly four weeks after their abduction

Makinde assures families that security agencies are pursuing every credible lead to secure the safe release of the victims

Oyo state - Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, has provided an update on efforts to rescue schoolchildren and teachers abducted from communities in Oriire Local Government Area, stating that the difficult terrain of the Old Oyo National Park has slowed security operations.

Makinde, in his Newsletter No. 140 released on Friday, June 12, said intelligence gathered by security agencies showed that the victims were still being held within the Old Oyo National Park axis, weeks after they were taken from their schools.

Oyo Gov Makinde Provides Update on Abduction of School Children, Staff

Source: Twitter

Oyo: Security agencies intensify rescue efforts

The governor said the abducted pupils and teachers remained a priority for the state government and security agencies, adding that all available measures were being deployed to secure their release, Punch reported.

“Every credible lead is being pursued and every lawful measure is being deployed to secure the safe release of the abductees,” Makinde said.

The victims were abducted on May 15 when terrorists attacked Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, Community Grammar School and L A Primary School, Esiele, leading to the killing of a teacher and the abduction of more than 45 pupils and staff.

Makinde warns against misinformation

Makinde explained that the vast size of the park, which covers about 2,500 square kilometres across several local government areas, has created operational difficulties for security personnel, Vanguard reported.

“The size and difficult terrain of the area pose significant operational challenges for security personnel, requiring patience, strategic coordination and sustained efforts to ensure a successful rescue operation,” he said.

The governor urged residents to remain vigilant and share useful information with authorities through the state’s Citizens Enquiry Number, 615.

He also cautioned against spreading unverified reports, noting that “misinformation can compromise ongoing rescue efforts and hinder security operations.”

Makinde assured residents that efforts would continue until the abducted students and teachers are safely reunited with their families.

Makinde reveals where abducted children, staff are

Legit.ng earlier reported that Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo State, has said that the schoolchildren and teachers who were kidnapped in schools in Ahoro-Esinle and Yewota communities in the Oriire Local Government Area are still within the Old Oyo National Park axis.

This revelation is coming as the security agencies are doubling their efforts to rescue the pupils and teachers, 27 days after their abduction.

Source: Legit.ng