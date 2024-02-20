Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage turned heads as she attended the 2024 Burberry ready-to-wear fashion show in London

The beautiful songstress adorned the luxurious brand's outfit as she posed with some notable names including Skepta

She showed off her Burberry jacket attire which exposed some of her body parts and made her fans drool over her

Popular Nigerian Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage looked glamorous as she turned up at the Burberry ready-to-wear fashion show in London.

Tiwa Savage poses with Skepta at the 2024 Burberry fashion show. Image credit: @tiwasavage/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The 'Somebody Son' crooner slayed in the brand's attire which comprised of a jacket, a short singlet, and a skirt. Her makeup also did justice to her outfit and gave her a dazzling look.

Several notable personalities were in attendance at the event including British-Nigerian rapper Joseph Olaitan Adenuga Jr., aka Skepta, whom Tiwa was spotted with as they took some pictures together.

Other celebs present were English model Lila Moss; British-American activist, actress and model Elizabeth Jagger; and British-American fashion model and designer Georgia May Jagger.

Check out Tiwa's Burberry outfit in the slides below:

Fans react to Tiwa's Burberry outfit

Several fans of the songstress have reacted to her designer outfit which was shared by Vannessa Amadi-Ogbonna (@missamadi on Instagram). Check out some of the reactions below:

@dee_manuell:

"Aaah… she’s fine abeg."

@adorablemd_:

"A fashion icon."

@bukunmigrace:

"This look is fire."

@iconictiwasavage:

"My queen."

@it_sheedah:

"My baby."

@tj2percent:

"This is crazy!"

@iambbharris:

"@missamadi, the way you promote the people you love and believe is amazing, andf you go all out for them. Blessed is any talent you choose to stand with. Maybe one day I may be blessed to have you an amazing soul, walk me through this difficult London music environment. I so much believe in your talent management."

@beyondglam:

"Breathtaking."

@africahasart:

"Golden gal."

@yes_iamolukiss:

"Finest babe."

Tiwa looks gorgeous at London Fashion Week

Source: Legit.ng