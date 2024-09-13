Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Victoria proved that she was not a pushover when it comes to being creative

She showed her ability to be innovative as she made a unique dress in the house which had her fans impressed

In the video, she had some complaints about how the process was stressing her but she still managed to make something beautiful out of it

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Victoria Onyenwere, gave her fans something to brag about as she made a dress with plates on a mannequin.

The white paper plates were arranged in a sequence on the mannequin, giving it a daunting look. Victoria made the upper part of her outfit with a purple fabric.

As she arranged the plates on the mannequin, she complained about how big its bone was. Hence, it was pushing up her dress and scattering her plates.

In the video shared by @gistwell on Instagram, Victoria's fans recalled how she was described as furniture. This made them applaud her creative ingenuity.

They also noted that some housemates are known for their raunchy behaviours in the house and Victoria does not belong to that group.

Watch the video below:

Fans hail BBNaija Victoria

Several fans of the reality star have praised her efforts on the dress. See some of the comments below:

@molathom:

"While others are busy hunting men up and down! Desperados! Victoria you are loved and blessed."

@adeagboyetundee:

"Now they will say she's furniture. She's furniture because this isn't kiss."

@shireg_jewelries_mainpage:

"@adeagboyetundee, I used to say she is furniture, too, but I have come to realize she is a cool girl and a very intelligent one, too."

@sellynangolokakololo:

"The furniture they claim."

@royal_sivie:

"Oh wow, this girl is super talented. Our slow and steady queen."

Victoria offers to make Kassia's wedding dress.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victoria and Kassia engaged in banter about the latter's wedding.

Victoria and other housemates are not aware that Kassia is already married outside the show, hence she asks for an invite to her wedding.

She cheerfully revealed how she would make her wedding dress, which got them laughing.

