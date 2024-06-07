Ayra Star is not only known for her global music status, but her love for skimpy clothes has also become her trademark

Whether she is performing on a stage or simply attending an event, she makes her fans notice her presence with her outfit

This article takes a look at the times the Rush crooner unsettled netizens with her daunting fashion statements

Nigerian singer, Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr, took her world by storm with her impressive growth in the music industry. Her ability to add fashion to her craft has also stood her out.

Over the years, she has been in the news for the kinds of outfits she wears and has been accused of exposing too many parts of her body.

Ayra Starr looks daring in her attire. Image credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Regardless of the darts that have been thrown at her for her choice of outfits, she has remained defiant. She makes people talk while she tours the globe making money and connecting with people.

This listicle espouses the times Ayra Starr looked sleeky in classy revealing outfits that caused attention online.

1. Ayra slays in a sultry blue outfit

The 21-year-old songstress released her latest album on May 30 and titled it The Year I Turned 21. During her album listening party hosted by Spotify, she wore blue apparel that exposed her body.

Though it was part of her brand, many people were not comfortable with what she wore at the party. When she sat, she had to adjust her outfit to cover her sensitive body parts.

2. Ayra rocks Brazil's colours in her outfit

The singer recently performed in Brazil and wore a green and yellow outfit that depicted the colours of the country's flag.

Her skirt was short while she wore her signature crop top as she thrilled her fans. When it comes to rocking stylish hairstyles, her fans usually give her thumbs up for it because she delivers.

3. Ayra Star wears an umbrella-themed skirt

Music and fashion lovers were thrilled to an exciting time at the Balmain Paris Fashion Show which had Ayra Starr in attendance.

She wore a short umbrella-themed skirt which she combined with a black stylish top that covered only her bosoms.

The beautiful young lady combined her attire with a pink portable bag and black high heeled shoes that gave her a chic look.

4. Ayra slays in a white dress

The after-party of the 2024 Grammy award saw Ayra wearing a white outfit that left little to the imagination. Her body was on full display as she rocked a silver shoe that matched her skirt.

She hung a white scarf across her neck and made a long black hairstyle that made her apper dazzling.

5. Ayra rocks pink attire for Grammy awards

The music star looked fabulous in her pink outfit that gave her a Gen Z vibe at the 66th Grammy award in the United States.

She wore a a silver necklace and Ghana-weaving to complement her attire. Though she did not win any award at the global event, she got massive support from her fans.

6. Ayra gives princess vibe

She took her fashion taste to another level as she wore a pink skirt and silver top. Her silver boots matched with her attire and made her look like princess without a crown.

Her poses are always top-notch and they give her a chic vibe. Fans were in awe of her as they hailed her for looking glamorous.

