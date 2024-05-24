The Nigerian film industry is blessed with numerous talents who bring roles to life and deliver undiluted entertainment

In recent times, filmmakers have given the impression that aside from creating art, they can also make an impressive fashion statement

This listicle takes a look at how some female filmmakers have rocked exquisite outfits to the extent that they have been dubbed fashionistas

Fashion has become the identity of some entertainers and filmmakers are not left out.

From what they wear to their luxurious hair and shoes, they always stand out whenever they step out on the red carpet.

Nigerian female filmmakers making waves as fashion icons. Image credit: @funkejenifaakindele, @moabudu

Source: Instagram

This listicle sheds light on the fashion world of some female filmmakers and how they have become a toast to their fans with their glamorous accessories and apparel.

1. Mo Abudu loves versatility in her look

The chief executive officer of EbonyLife Group, Mosunmola Abudu, aka Mo Abudu, does not have a limit when it comes to the type of attire she rocks.

Despite being a 59-year-old grand mum, she can be caught wearing a short dress on leggings and other outfits that make her look like a Gen Z. The mother of two loves to explore colours and usually has a classy carriage among her peers who are in awe of her perfect fashion sense.

Mo has a thing for glamorous earrings and makeup that highlights her beauty. She rocks English outfits more than traditional ones and they all turn out fabulous in her.

Among the movies the media mogul has produced include Wedding Party, The Royal Hibiscus Hotel, Chief Daddy, Fifty, Her Excellency, and Oloture, among others.

2. Funke Akindele appreciates comfortable styles

Nollywood actress and blockbuster queen Olufunke Akindele, aka Jenifa, is one woman who does not joke with her craft.

As she continues to put in the work to sustain her big name in the industry, she has also found a way to inculcate an admirable fashion sense into her brand.

Funke is a lover of shoes and it is evident in her pictures and videos. Whenever she wants to create her dance videos, one can find her colourful canvass as she gives some interesting dance steps to the admiration of her fans.

She loves to wear comfortable outfits and has the vibe of a youngster and one would not know that the mother of two is 46 years old.

The movie star has been consistent in delivering quality movies for her fans. Some of her works include Jenifa's Diary, Omo Ghetto the Saga, Battle on Buka Street, She Must Be Obeyed, and A Tribe Called Judah.

Funke usually slays whenever she appears on the red carpet and she is a lover of designer wear. The dresses she wore at the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) in 2023 and 2024 were made by celebrity stylist Veekee James.

3. Biodun Stephen shows class in style

Prolific filmmaker Biodun Stephen has come a long way in her craft. From Picture Perfect, Finding Baami, The Kujus, Breaded Life, Big Love, and Sista, among others, she always makes a statement with her works.

She does not go overboard with her dressing and she ensures that she keeps it simple. Her dress sense centres on English and traditional outfits.

Often, one can catch her on her braided hair and packs it stylishly when it is time for her to bring movie characters to life.

She is not a fan of loud jewellries and ensures that her face beat is mild and helps to add to her beauty while maintaining her original look.

The filmmaker wears her smile like a badge of honour. Her simplicity is profound and gets her more endeared to her fans in the Nigerian movie space.

4. Bolanle Austen Peters exudes class

Class and opulence are the suitable tags for filmmaker Bolanle Austen Peter's fashion sense.

She is a remarkable hard worker who has results to show for her efforts. Besides, she also creates time to look good.

At the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA 2024), shje rocked an exquisite one-hand dress that extended to the ground. She combined her attire with a gorgeous hairstyle which she packed in a bun. Her red lipstick made a statement on her face and gave her a dazzling look.

The beautiful thespian also blended her outfit with lovely glasses as she struck different poses before the camera.

Aside from being a master story teller, she is also a lawyer and the daughter of a renowned lawyer and philanthropist Afe Babalola. She is also the founder of the theatre hub, Terra Kulture. Some of her works include Funmilayo Ransome Kuti, Man Of God, Bling Lagosians.

5. Jade Osiberu displays a limitless fashion game

Nollywood blockbuster queen Jade Osiberu is not a new comer in the industry and her works speak for her. She also has an enviable fashion game that stands her out.

She is known for creating movies such as Sugar Rush, Isoken, Brotherhood, and Gangs of Lagos. Just as she ensures that she delivers good quality in her movies, same ways she rocks classy outfits to the admiration of her fans.

Her fashion game is top-notch and she loves to wear attire that makes her look glamorous. She also knows how to blend her colours to give a dazzling appearance.

Enough has not been heard of her as she continues to make great works in the film industry.

6. Toyin Abraham loves to look good

Actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi has cut her teeth in the Nigerian film industry and she is a force to be reckoned with.

She has also upped her fashion game and loves to rock exquisite dresses. There is no gainsaying that the mother of one is very beautiful and loves to wear outfits that fits her.

The role interpreter loves combine her colours appropriately and she can never be caught un-fresh.

Some of her movies include Malaika, Born Again Stri*pper, The Ghost and the Tout, Alakada Reloaded, Elevator Baby, among others.

Celebs who honoured Funke Akindele

Legit.ng earlier reported that some notable celebs attended 'A Toast To Funke Akindele'.

They wore gorgeous outfits with classy designs, which were made more beautiful with their expensive accessories.

The event was intended to honour Funke Akindele for her contribution in the industry.

Source: Legit.ng