Some people desire to dress appealingly but it also becomes a challenge when they cannot afford it

In recent times, some Nigerian entertainers have been accused of borrowing to meet up with their lifestyles

In a chat with Legit.ng, actress Nwachukwu affirmed the claim and also spoke about the effect of social media on the entertainment industry

Looking good is part of the lives of entertainers and it helps to create a glamorous perception in the hearts of their fans.

Esther Nwachukwu speaks on the behaviours of some actresses who desire to look good. Image credit: @esthersky_77

Source: Instagram

To this end, Nollywood actress Esther Nwachukwu believes it is the reason some of her colleagues can borrow certain fashion items to keep up with their lifestyles.

She spoke to Legit.ng in a chat about this issue and how social media has levelled some celebs before their fans

Some actresses borrow to impress - Esther claims

The role interpreter revealed how some actresses and actors maintain an enviable social media lifestyle.

"Yes, some people borrow fashion items to meet up on social media, especially Nollywood actresses. They borrow clothes, shoes, and other things just to impress their fans."

Speaking of if she has ever made a fashion mistake, she said:

"I am not a fashionista. I just wear what I have."

How social media levelled celebs before fans

Social media has helped many entertainers to showcase their craft. It has also brought them closer to their fans. However, it has placed them in a position where some fans can talk to them in whatever way they like. Esther buttressed this point.

"Social media has reduced the actors and actresses. Before the advent of social media, some of these celebs intimidate others and they will make one feel like they are kings or queens. But now, everyone is hustling online. Even the actors are humble because social media has made many people popular."

Esther dragged over controversial statement

Legit.ng earlier reported that Esther had made a case for side chics as she revealed dating married men is the best.

The actress, in a video that had gone viral, went on to list qualities that brought about her opinion.

Her statement had, however, sparked reactions among netizens on social media, with many dragging her.

Source: Legit.ng