A cultural group Isale Eko Descendants Union (IDU), has reacted to the newly released movie Gangs of Lagos

In a petition released by the group, it expressed displeasure at the way the sacred Eyo masquerade was portrayed in the movie

The group also petitioned the NFVCB and also threatened legal actions, which has since stirred reactions on social media

As the newly released movie Gangs of Lagos continues to trend, a cultural group Isale Eko Descendants' Union (IDU), in a latest statement issued by its Chairman, Mr Yomi Tokosi, has expressed displeasure at the way the Eyo masquerade was portrayed in the movie directed by Jade Osiberu.

According to the IDU, the Eyo masquerade, indigenous to the Isale Eko community, was illegally and scandalously depicted as being used as a camouflage, decoy and deception for murderers and gangsters.

Indigenes tell NFVCB to withdraw the approval granted to the movie. Credit: @jadeosiberu, @akinsikuoflagos_olori_eyo

Source: Instagram

The IDU also revealed it has petitioned the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) to "withdraw the approval granted to the movie- Gangs of Lagos and direct the withdrawal of the movie from all viewing channels available to the public."

It also revealed it was considering legal action for the damage done to the culture, tradition and image of the Isale Eko community and the Eyo masquerade.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Below is the letter issued by the IDU:

Netizens react to IDU's letter

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ayinde__ade:

"The killing, political thuggery, illegal extortion and all...una no see am for the movie na only Eyo una see abi...werey niyin…if they do part 2 sef we go still download and watch."

tmtpilot:

"Old mentality people na the biggest problem we get for this country."

deolar12:

"I see all this comment saying it’s just a ‘movie’ blah blah, but guys this is our culture, these are the things that defines us as African, Nigerians Yoruba, we need to respect that… have you seen any movie where Zeus is a bad person or any misinterpretation of western mythology?? So let’s portray our culture in good ways. P.s #myopinion."

successful_osai:

"Very good, I love this, they should start canceling those Nollywood movies that portray our culture and traditions as evil too."

bettyblaq:

"I anticipated this….. did they watch the film and listen to the narration at all."

Chief condemns Gangs of Lagos

In a previous report via Legit.ng Chief Adebola Dosunmu, the Akinsiku of Lagos, complained about the Eyo masquerade being commonised. According to him, there is a process to it.

The traditional chief added that a person cannot just decide to portray Eyo because they are Lagosian.

He added that the masquerade is not meant for movies or parties, and Eyo is only staged for the deceased kings or chiefs or for people who have done so well for Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng