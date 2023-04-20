Bimbo Ademoye, the talented and stylish Nollywood actress, has made quite the impression on red carpets with her stunning looks.

With her keen eye for fashion, Bimbo has consistently wowed audiences with her ability to rock a variety of styles, from elegant and sophisticated to daring and avant-garde.

Photos of some red carpet looks rocked by Ademoye. Credit: @bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

Whether she's gracing the red carpet at a movie premiere or a high-profile event, Bimbo always manages to turn heads and steal the show.

In this article, we take a look at five times the actress slayed in her red carpet looks.

Check them out below:

Look 1: Bimbo Ademoye at Queen Charlotte premiere

This Nollywood sweetheart remains a star to look out for on the red carpet, and it is not hard to see why.

For the premiere, she opted for a tiered ballgown, and the purple colour grading on this dress is everything!

This look was designed by @sheyeoladejo.

Look 2: Bimbo Ademoye's 'owambe gangster' look for Gangs Of Lagos premiere

The Nollywood star definitely commanded attention in this gorgeous ensemble by @nkadumeje for the premiere of the film.

She rocked a two-piece ensemble featuring a crop jacket over a mini dress with an elaborately styled gele headpiece and a gold neckpiece.

Her sleek sunnies and prop gun definitely added some edge to her look earning her a 10/10 rating.

Look 3: Bimbo Ademoye at Anikulapo premiere

The talented screen goddess, who played one of the leading characters, Arolake, was a vision in white at the grand premiere of the movie, courtesy of designer, Somo By Somo.

However, while the corset dress earned her the desired effect as it got people falling head over heels in love with her look, it didn't come without some discomfort.

Amidst the buzz that the film has created, the tiny-waisted movie star took to her Instagram page to share a behind-the-scenes clip from the premiere day.

Look 4: Bimbo Ademoye in red for AMVCA 2022

For this event, she was a beauty to behold in red.

She sported a gorgeous red form-fitted dress with draped sleeves and a bedazzled body.

With her hair neatly packed to the back, she accessorised with minimal jewellry.

Look 5: Bimbo glows in yellow for Bridgerton premiere

With the theme ‘Bridgerton Royalty: Regency, with an African Flair’, the gorgeous actress was a sight to behold at the 2022 event.

She donned a yellow ensemble featuring a tulle train and a feather headpiece. The look was designed by Somo By Somo.

As we look forward to more of Bimbo's appearances, we can only expect that she'll continue to push boundaries and make fashion statements that will have us talking for years to come.

