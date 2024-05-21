Nigerian actress Angela Okorie send a warning to Zubby Michael and Mercy Johnson amid their numerous saga

The screen goddess also faced her fellow country who have made it a point of duty to ridicule all she has been saying about her two colleagues

Angela, however, revealed that there was more to the picture and made fresh allegations against Zubby and Mercy

Nigerian actress Angela Okorie has assured Nigerians of more drama to unfold between her, Zubby Michael and Mercy Johnson.

The actress who has been in the news for countless allegations against her colleagues, also addressed her countrymen who have refused to take her seriously on the matter above but have chosen to attribute her outburst to a mental breakdown.

Angela Okorie promises Zubby Michael and Mercy Johnson more drama. Credit: @mercyjohnson, @realangelaokorie. @zubbymichael

Source: Instagram

Using her Instagram story, she noted that people likened her statement to madness. She argued that the irony of the whole thing was that eve when social media users merged her picture with that of Zubby and Mercy, they latter two were the ones who looked mad.

Angela alleged that all they know how to do is kill and destroy which is what the devil does.

She advised Mercy and Zubby to continue paying individuals to damage her reputation but that she had to speak her truth. She informed them that this was only the beginning since they had refused to leave her alone.

"“If you go Facebook and some of this social media platforms, this bombass things say their mama dey mad, Dem say their mama and papa get mental health. Imagine. They are channeling what am saying to madness, dirty people. Even my pictures wey una dey merge with theirs, Zubby M and Mercy looks more like mad people.

"Ndi ara, the only thing you people know how to do is to kill and destroy cos that’s what the devil does. Keep paying people to tarnish my image against all odds. Truth must be told. I warned y’all to leave me alone, una no gree.

"This is just the beginning”.

See her post below:

Angela Okorie addresses Nigerians on Zubby Michael and Mercy Johnson's drama. Credit: @realangelaokorie

Source: Instagram

Angela Okorie tackles Zubby Michael

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Angela shook up social media with allegations levelled at her colleague Zubby Michael.

An Instagram live video by the Nollywood starlet saw her unleash a deluge of complaints directed squarely at her industry colleagues. She started by naming names, and Zubby Michael was first on the list.

The vibrant actor was accused of using his status and fortune to oppress and abuse those below him.

