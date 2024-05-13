The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) has come and gone but attendees have left some memories in the hearts of their fans

One of the highlights of the occasion was the remarkable outfits created by some talented fashion designers

One of the stylists whose works shone like a million stars was Veekee James and this listicle beams light on the entertainers she styled

Nigerian fashion designers have come a long way in the industry and their works speak for them.

One of the places they get to showcase their creativity is at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

A fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, took her craft personally as she styled some notable names for the grand event held on May 11 in Lagos.

She proved that she did not come to play as she turned Osas Ighodaro, Funke Akindele, Tomike Adeoye, Toke Makinwa, and Uche Montana into divas in their gorgeous dresses.

In this listicle, Legit.ng checks what makes the outfits unique and how they became the darling of netizens during the occasion.

1. Tomike Adeoye rocks a stunning jumpsuit

Nollywood actress Tomike Adeoye looked out of this world as she wore a glamorous silver jumpsuit made by Veekee James.

The outfit was made with a silver corset top and attached to a dazzling trouser that flaunted her hips.

One could tell how gifted her fashion designer was as she added a one-sided jacket and extra fabric to the waist area which extended to the ground.

Tomike gave the outfit a fabulous look with her silver earrings and a stylish fringe hairstyle. She looked like a work of art and got nicommentsent from her fans.

2. Osas Ighodaro slays in a show-stopping dress

Actress Osas Ighodaro was gorgeous in her brown and black ensemble by Veekee James at the event.

The spiral design on her dress made it unique and had a flair from its knee area that gave her an outstanding look.

Her shoulders were covered with black stripes of the fabric and she rocked a frontal lace wig hairstyle and wore earrings that accentuated her beauty.

The role interpreter had her curves on display as she combined her outfit with black earrings that got her palatable reactions online.

3. Funke Akindele shows style in her outfit

Nollywood blockbuster queen Olufunke Akindele, aka Jenifa, wore a black and white dress made by Veekee James at the AMVCA.

The off-shoulder dress had a flamboyant design with extra fabric that flowed to the ground. She left her fans in awe with how classy she wore her outfit which she combined with silver earrings, bangles, and rings.

She painted her artificial nails white and gave different angles to her outfits during her photoshoot session.

Though her blockbuster movie A Tribe Called Judah did not win any awards at the event, her fans and colleagues encouraged and praised her.

4. Toke Makinwa slays in a glamorous outfit

When it comes to delivering exquisite styles, media personality Toke Makinwa does not miss it.

She slayed in a two-step flair gorgeous outfit that exposed her bosoms and displayed her curves.

The beautiful presenter accessorised her outfit with silver earrings, bangles, and rings. Her frontal hairstyle and makeup also complemented her beauty.

5. Uche Montana rocks a flamboyant dress

Nollywood actress Uche Montana rocked a red and brown dress that made her look like a diva. The outfit had a fur design at its hem and flowed to the ground, making her look resplendent.

She combined her attire with a stylish gold hairstyle and accessories that had her fans drooling over her.

Her makeup was on point and it highlighted her beauty as she struck different poses for her photoshoot session.

