Nigerian filmmaker Funke Akindele is yet to recover from her remarkable achievement in the history of Nollywood

The screen goddess, in an exclusive media interview, spoke extensively on the sacrifices made towards the success of her film A Tribe Called Judah

The Nollywood superstar also touched on how she has been able to assimilate the massive recognition she has received in the past few days

Multi-talented Nigerian filmmaker Funke Akindele has given an official statement about the grand success of her latest movie, A Tribe Called Judah.

In an interview with Channels TV, the actress revealed that bringing her dreams to life was a big challenge she didn't let weigh her down.

Funke Akindele basks on her 1bn cinema sales. Credit: @channelstv @funkeakindele

Funke said he had to look at the bigger picture to achieve all she did with A Tribe Called Judah because she knew what she was aiming for.

Speaking on the 1 billion naira milestone, the twin mum emphasised that the development greatly impacted her.

Netizens react to Funke Akindele’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mrs_mahia:

"I need to know..Carol kings as her mother .. late Enebeli Enebuwa as her father..she thrived into nollywood .. in Egg of life .. here she is today… breaking records.. Grace."

styda_culinaryng:

"If you watched I need to know and always gist about it in school gather here! Gen Z may not know but it’s ok."

avalongold_events:

"I will give her all the accolades...she tried ...there was suspense like it was mad...the story line was beautiful n okay ..everybody understood their lines they ate it digest it n brought out the fire in them."

iam_blissful4:

"Am patiently waiting for it on Netflix, I heard is a must watch."

yomjay:

"I’m impressed by how far she has come. I remember then my friends back in school use to rate @funkejenifaakindele as a Yoruba actress and that she can’t ever grow in Nollywood but she just proved them wrong Keep growing @funkejenifaakindele maami."

anatasiabambi:

"I join o festive season expenses no make me see road but, really want to see it in the cinema the feeling is different from watching at home."

