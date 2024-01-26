Media mogul and filmmaker Mosunmola Abudu, aka Mo Abudu, surely knows how to look stylish

She rocked a blue outfit in one of her meetings that gave her a girly look, her attire was also combined with a black boot

Her colleagues and fans were in her social media page to praise her beautiful look and wished her well on her intended partnership

Media mogul and ace filmmaker Mosunmola Abudu, aka Mo Abudu, is a go-getter and a fashionable woman. She adorned a blue jacket, a matching short blue skirt, a blue inner dress, black leggings, and black boots., for one of her meetings recently.

Mo Abudu radiates in blue jacket, looks girly. Image credit: @moabudu/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Her outfit gave her a stylish girly look. She also complemented her outfit with a fringe hairstyle. Being a 59 year-old business magnate did not stop her from displaying her other side as she gave different playful poses before the camera.

Abudu, who is the chief executive officer of EbonyLife Group, made a video of her outfit as she walked down a staircase. She looked beautiful as she announced she has been having meetings for a proposed partnership.

Her video was captioned:

"Good morning beautiful people. Rise and shine! I miss the Lagos sun, but I do love getting all dolled up for chilly winter days in London. I am about to hit the road for important meetings today. Will share more pics later. Wishing you all a brilliant, blessed, and beautiful day. Awesome God. Partnerships that work."

See a video of Mo Abudu's outfit below:

Colleagues, fans react to Mo Abudu's outfit

Fans and colleagues of the media mogul have reacted to her outfit. Legit.ng compiled some of them below:

@lalaakindoju:

"Mo Abudu the original ayonge."

@omonioboli:

"A queen in all her glory."

@sharonooja:

"The original babe."

@bosealaoo:

"Me as a grandma in Jesus name."

@iamshaffybello:

"Ayonge to bahd."

@audumaikori:

"Good morning Omoge, Fresh gyal ...tell me how you do!"

@_kehindebankole:

"Such a fashion Queen! What."

@adaezeeluke:

"This your signature step."

@heidiwena:

"Mo Abudu I just love this sassy look. Go conquer!"

@irenejob:

"The most stylish and fashionable grandma I know. You look chic aunty Mo."

Mo Abudu, Idris Elba plan partnership

Legit.ng earlier reported that it is always huge whenever it comes from the stable of Mo Abudu, and she would be working with Hollywood actor Idris Elba to make it massive.

She had shared on social media that she was set to embark on a big multi-phased project with the internationally renowned actor.

The Ebony Life boss disclosed that her company would partner with Idris Elba's production firm Green Door Pictures, on two projects and discover new African talents.

Source: Legit.ng