Nollywood actor Seun Kentebe has put in work in his career for over two decades and has results for his efforts.

He told Legit.ng in a chat that he is a lover of simple fashion and times when he breaks from his usual style is when he needs to attend a function.

Actor Seun Kentebe says he loves to dress simple. Image credit: Seun Kentebe

Also, he shared other interesting details about the industry in this conversation.

Seun compares Nigerian and foreign celebs

The actor made comparisons about the Nigerian fashion industry and that of their foreign counterparts.

"I think it is at par. Nollywood has evolved to a stage where actors can afford stylists and the stylists often dictate what they need to wear. These entertainers don't dress this way when they are at home. It is similar to how it is done in Hollywood. I just think Hollywood have more paparazzi."

I love casual outfits - Seun says

He shared how he likes to dress, adding that he prefers to look simple except the occasion demands a different outfit.

"I am more of a casual person. On a normal day, itis T-Shirt unless an event calls for a different kind of outfit, then I talk to a stylist or I get one of two items from my wardrobe. I am quite laidback with my fashion sense."

Seun reveals his career highlights

Speaking about the highlight of his career, he recalled the series Itura that bagged the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA 2024) for Best Scripted Series.

"The highlight of my career will be me playing Ladugba in the award winning series Itura. It was a huge one for me. I remember the first time I had run a long series, it was Twilight Zones in 2001. It ran for two years. Then jump start to 2022/2023, it was more of a resurgence and reintroduction into the consciousness of the viewers and Nollywood as a whole."

