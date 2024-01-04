Funke Akindele Makes History As the First Nigerian Filmmaker to Gross 1bn at Box Office: “Deserving"
- Talented Nigerian actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele made waves once more over her recent movie production
- The thespian, who has been on the faces of everyone following the release of her new movie A Tribe Called Judah, has hit 1 billion naira in cinema sales
- Fans and celebrities joined hands to celebrate the movie star for her tremendous creativity in achieving such feat
Renowned Nigerian filmmaker Funke Akindele has once again proven her legacy in the Nollywood industry as her latest movie, A Tribe Called Judah, hits one billion naira at the box office.
Legit.ng reported that fans, including the filmmaker herself, anticipated this feat as the new movie grossed N854 million two days ago, on January 2, 2024.
The screen merchant has not yet commented publicly on her record-breaking achievement; although the news has been updated on Wikipedia's box office listings, noting that Funke Akindele's A Tribe Called Judah grossed over ₦1,060,711,491.
The Wikipedia box office listing also revealed that the other two highest-grossing movies in the country were all produced by her, which include 'Battle on Buka Street' and 'Omo Ghetto: The Saga'.
Sharing the good news on her Instagram story, a friend hailed her, saying:
"She must be obeyed."
See the post below
Fans and colleagues react to Funke Akindele's cinema feat
Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:
omonioboli:
"Thank you Funke for this win! Nollywood thanks you. @funkejenifaakindele>'
jagabanyoutube:
"It's official. Can I get to know all my fellow N1BilliGeng."
faithie__o:
"This woman is not to be envied but studied……Grace at work."
sirmuyen1:
"Now this government will say where are we seeing money to watch movie..that economy is not hard."
coded_seasbabe:
"Dem never see anything, hard work pays o....it's still goingggggg."
xtra.fit:
"Most deserving!!! If movie sweet, na the viewers go even dey use mouth sell am for you, no need to dey force am. I’ve told everyone I come across how sweet this movie is so yea. If e dey e dey, if e didn’t dey e didn’t dey."
