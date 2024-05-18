Cinematographer Cency Ndubueze spends much time achieving goals for her career and what she wears is important to her

In a chat with Legit.ng, she shared what makes her excited about her career path and the journey so far

She further spoke about her love for certain kinds of outfits including T-Shirts and her favourite colour

Cinematographer and editor Cency Ndubueze carved a niche in Nollywood and is focused on taking her career to the next level.

Cinematographer Cency Ndubueze loves to be comfortable in her outfits. Image credit: @cency_ndubueze

Source: Instagram

She spoke to Legit.ng about what fascinates her about her career path and the benefits attached. In addition, she revealed how she likes to dress to function properly.

I love a dynamic environment - Cency says

The movie practitioner noted that the dynamic nature of a movie set captures her heart. She said:

"What captivates me about being a cinematographer is the dynamic environment of a movie set. The creative process and collaborative spirit stimulates me. I love the thrill of bringing a vision to life."

How does Cency like to dress?

She stated that what she wears on a movie set depends on the weather and she can be caught wearing T-Shirts and other attire. In her words:

"On set, comfort is my priority. I wear t-shirts, shorts/trousers and comfortable sneakers which are essential for the long hours and physical demands of the job. Depending on the weather, I might choose singlets or hoodies. Dark colours are practical and professional and my style."

