A presenter with TVC's Your View, Tope Mark-Odigie, was criticised by a caller on the show on Wednesday, July 24, over her outfit

A lady put a call across to the show and praised how the host, Morayo Afolabi-Brown dressed and commended her

She also made some positive remarks about the other co-hosts because she told Tope how she wanted her to dress

A caller on the Your View show on TVC, Hauwa, shared her thoughts on how one of the presenters, Tope Mark-Odigie, dresses and noted that she was not comfortable with it.

Presenter Tope Mark-Odigie gets criticised by a caller on the Your View show.

Source: Instagram

She commended the show's host, Morayo Afolabi-Brown, for the kinds of outfits she wears and also praised the other co-hosts.

However, she stated Tope does not dress appropriately as a mother and wife that she is and needs to change.

Morayo asked that the Hauwa's call should be cut. In her response, Tope said she was not Hauwa and she dresses how she feels and is not violating any rule.

According to Tope, it was only the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) that could complain about her style of dressing.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

Check out what netizens are saying about Hauwa's call to the presenter below:

@bioc3ll:

"Tope's response was very mature and professional. She for try this nonsense with Bisi

@oomotilewa:

"The audacity! Maybe her husband like the Tope."

@houseofamearypearl:

"Many are mad, few are roaming."

@lafupcfr:

"Tope managed it well. The caller was so off. I don’t want to use the word daft."

@markotabor:

"Tope has never been provocative with her dressing, wetin these callers dey smoke?"

@sommiee_t:

"This is personal, it’s not about the dressing."

@patience_benny:

"The caller is depressed."

Lady criticises another over her outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that a social media user Omotayo had taken a swipe at a lady who wore an outfit that revealed sensitive parts of her body.

In a video shared on X, the netizen expressed displeasure at the outfit and added that the lady should not be allowed in public space.

Some people stated that the lady's attire was not proper and men should not be questioned for staring at such women.

