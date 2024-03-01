Some celebs have been consistent in giving fashion goals over the years and when it comes to colour, they have no limitations

Yellow attire has been explored by different female celebs, and be it in traditional patterns, or other designs

In this listicle, Real Warri Pikin, Rita Dominic, and Veekee James, among other celebs have shown their taste for fashion in this colour

Fashion is an expression of one's style and some female Nigerian celebs have proven this in different colours.

In this listicle by Legit.ng, let's take a look at how some celebs gave their fans some fashion goals in this sharp colour. From comedian Real Warri Pikin to celebrity stylist Veekee James, and actress Iyabo Ojo, these women have shown their high taste for fashion.

They also blended their attire with the right accessories which gave them a ravishing look and got their fans hailing them.

1. Real Warri Pikin shows gorgeousness in yellow dress

Aside from being funny, Nigerian comedian Anita Asuoha, aka Real Warri Pikin, has a great taste for fashion. She adorned a show-stopping feather dress that turned heads at an event and got them talking.

She rocked her short hair and wore simple gold earrings that complemented her attire. The beautiful lady, who has been vocal about her weight loss journey, is also an actress and a master of ceremony.

2. Rita Dominic slays in yellow outfit

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic-Anosike is not only a talented screen diva, she is also good with combining colours. She rocked a yellow dress for one of her colleague's wedding, and she combined the material with another one.

The beautiful role interpreter looked gorgeous in her outfit as she turned sideways to take a picture of herself in it. She also got nice comments from her fans.

3. Iyabo Ojo glows in corporate yellow attire

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo doesn't just love to speak up for the voiceless, she also has a thing for fashion. She adorned a corporate yellow dress that gave her the boss chic vibe. The beautiful mother of two also accessorised her outfit with silver earrings.

When it comes to fashion, she puts in her best to get what she wants, and it was evident in her gorgeous hairstyle. She fixed her nails, and did her face beat before she posed before the camera.

4. Veekee James rocks gorgeous yellow attire

Popular Nigerian fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, looked stunning as she adorned a yellow traditional attire in one of her recent wedding outfits. She added further beauty to the attire by rocking a 'gele' and coral beads on her wrists, necklace, and earrings.

She doesn't just make classy attire, she is an embodiment of fashion herself. When it comes to colours, Veekee can slay in any and still makes a statement.

5. May Yul-Edochie wears yellow in style

May Yul-Edochie, a social media influencer and first wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has showed off her fashion side in yellow. She slayed in the stylish colourful attire in one of her recent outings and got many gushing her.

The beautiful mother of four (now three) is known for her influencing business and celebrating those who stand by her.

6. Moyo Lawal looks regal on yellow attire

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal displayed her curves in her yellow traditional outfit for an occasion. She combined her dress with coral beads on her neck and hands which made her look like royalty.

She designed her dress with silver embellishments and held a gold purse which complimented her outfit. Her fans were in awe of her as she posed for her photoshoot session.

