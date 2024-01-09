Actress Moyo Lawal is always on top of her game when it comes to fashion, and she doesn't disappoint her fans

She wore a dazzling yellow lace dress with a corset design which looked radiating on her as she showed its different sides

Her fans were in awe of her lovely outfit as they commended how beautiful she looked in the dress, plus her lovely make-up

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has once again shown that she is a fashionista as she adorned a beautiful yellow dress with silver embellishments. The outfit sparkled as she posed for different pictures.

She gave different angles of the dress made of a corset design. Her hair was not left out as she styled it with red beads, making her look like royalty.

Moyo Lawal looks gorgeous in yellow corset dress. Source: @moyolawalofficial/Instagram

Her make-up sat perfectly on her face as she beamed a smile for her photo shoot. Her dress shone like a million stars, which spoke class and elegance.

See a video of Moyo Lawal's dress below:

Fans react to Moyo Lawal's dress

Several people have reacted to the actress' outfit. See some of them below:

@divagold_:

"No pls, we the yorubas are not selling you out."

@victorokpalan:

"Proper ijelle nwanyi oma."

@chiamakanwokeukwu:

"Please come to the Igbo’s, we would take very good care of you."

@ladybeyai999:

"Toooo Hot."

@theajadiolajumoke;

"Who says we your tribe clan are selling you?!You go nowhere Mo."

@shines_m:

"So beautiful, finally did a post birthday shoot."

@ab.iodun6681:

"See beauty."

@lanntememories:

"You not playing this new year Queen. Gift me that dress so l can slay like you."

@ucheogbodo:

"Too hot. chai."

@lanntememories:

"You literally shut the interview down everytime! So inspiring."

