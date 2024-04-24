Popular chef Hilda Baci got her fashion designer to make an outfit that celebrity stylist Veekee James inspired

The long grey gown was worn on a white long-sleeve shirt and it was combined with a grey shoe

Both Hilda Baci and Veekee James looked fabulous in the outfit and it gave fans a tough time deciding who rocked it better

Popular Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey, aka Hilda Baci, slayed in an outfit whose style was inspired by fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James.

Veekee James looks gorgeous in her attire. Image credit: @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

Veekee wore the grey and white outfit some weeks ago which showed off curves. She combined it with grey shoes and made a hairstyle that matched her attire.

In her recreation recently, Hilda made the same style and wore the same colour of shoes but she made big cornrows with hair extensions which gave her a gorgeous look.

Hilda's smile was captivating as she gave different poses for her photoshoot session.

Fans made their choices on who rocked the style better. While some people found it difficult to choose the best model for the outfit, others did not waste time in making their decisions.

See the grey and white outfit on Hilda and Veekee below:

Netizens rate who wore it better

See some of the comments on who wore the grey and white outfit better between Hilda Baci and Veekee James below:

@nellytivities:

"They wore the same thing with the same shoes. Which one is who rocked it better?"

@junroyale22:

"Hilda Baci especially because of her height."

@pwetti_tae:

"No difference na. It was styled the same way."

@j.krieton:

"Without prejudice, I love Hilda’s look more. The dark skin and natural glow are giving everything."

@obio_helen:

"Two Akwa Ibom queens."

@funmilayo_e:

"They both wore it well. Their body shapes aren't the same."

anudaisi:

"They both did."

@miriam.okere.98:

"Veekee, especially the finishing of the dress."

@tifeh_margaret:

"Make I go sew my own."

@la_kes_cut:

"Both, please. The difference is just the length."

Veekee James rocks corset attire

Legit.ng earlier reported that Veekee looked beautiful as she dressed in a corset dress that snatched her curves.

In a video, she showed the process she took to dress up and some people made some corrections on her attire.

The celebrity stylist, who is known for portraying Godliness, was told that her attire did not depict what she stands for.

Source: Legit.ng