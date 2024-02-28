A mother and her children looked glamorous as they showed off their Yoruba-themed traditional attire in a video

Their outfits were a combination of blue, purple, and blue aso-oke, which the mum and her daughter combined with 'geles'

Her sons adorned an Agbada and a cap, and all the children danced around their mother in an exciting manner

A Nigerian mother and her children gave some fashion goals as they adorned colourful Yoruba-themed traditional attires in a video.

A mother and her children look lovely in their aso-oke outfits. Image credit: @asoebibella/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Their aso-oke attire was a blend of blue, purple, and brown. The mother and her daughter wore blouses and wrappers, which they combined with 'geles'. They also wore bead accessories to complement their outfits.

The woman's two sons wore Agbadas and caps, and they all appeared lovely as they had their photoshoot session.

The children danced around their mother excitedly as she blushed.

Check out a video of the woman and her children's outfits below:

Netizens react to the family's outfits

A few people reacted to the attires of the beautiful woman, her sons, and her daughter. Check out some of their comments below:

@jm.superbwears:

"Her daughter looks so much like her. Beautiful family."

@aidonojie:

"Lovely."

Girl adorns matching outfits with mum, grandma

Legit.ng earlier reported that a little girl, her mother, and her grandmother had wowed netizens with their gorgeous purple aso-oke outfits.

Their attires were a combination of a purple wrapper, blouse, and headgear, and they accessorised with silver earrings.

The little girl was celebrating her birthday, and they all created memories for her special day as they danced around each other.

Adaeze Yobo, family rock matching outfits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former beauty queen and wife of ex-Super Eagles captain Adaeze Yobo is not only beautiful, she also has a good taste for fashion.

Since she dropped the crown, she has not stopped giving her fashion goals which is usually top-notch.

To celebrate last Christmas, she and her family wore pink outfits in glamorous designs which got their fans wowed and commended their choice of colour for this festive occasion.

Source: Legit.ng