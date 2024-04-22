A bridesmaid showed her disdain for decency as she wore a raunchy outfit that revealed her sensitive body parts

In a trending video, the lady wore a transparent white shirt and a bra, which she combined with a purple 'gele'

She danced excitedly with other bridesmaids at the memorable occasion without caring about what others thought of her

A lady is trending for wearing a suggestive outfit to a wedding where she was one of the bridesmaids.

In a video, the lady wore a transparent long skirt and bra which exposed her stomach and her chest area.

Bridesmaid wears outfit that reveals her vital body parts. Image credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

She combined her attire with purple 'gele' silver earrings. Her hair was packed inside her headgear though it was revealed at her back.

Her dance steps were captivating to the years and she twisted her waists and shook her backside at the memorable event.

Several social media users considered her action distasteful and they felt that her outfit might rub off on the bride since she was selected to celebrate with her on her special day.

See the video of the bridesmaid's revealing outfit below:

Reactions trail bridesmaid's raunchy outfit

Many netizens have reacted to the video of the lady's outfit. See some of the comments below:

@kns.judie:

"Gele on top of beach wear."

@an_na_bella11:

"Why dressed like this for a traditional wedding? You guys just gave the groom family a reason to question the bride."

@na_0me:

"For her mind now na she hot pass for there. Looking very tacky."

@dimarosmile:

"E get how your friends will dress you go con begin dey question yourself like how you take know this kind person."

@shantel_luxuryhair:

"If any of my friends try this rubbish for my own wedding, I go disgrace you because the way bouncer will bundle you out like a criminal eeh."

@veevyann_:

"Na from asoebi girls you go know if your wife once belonged to the streets."

@leo_uzoo:

"After the traditional marriage, Groom family & close friends will ask him again, oga where did you meet your wife?"

@___success_x:

"For her mind now she’s the center of attraction."

@datpropertychick:

"'Show me your friends and I will tell you who you are' That quote is 100% true."

Asoebi ladies rock colourful outfits

Legit.ng earlier reported that a bride and her asoebi ladies adorned various stylish and classy attire for the special occasion in different colours.

They wore beautiful 'geles' and accessories which complemented their dresses and made them look gorgeous.

Netizens commended them for managing what they had, especially with the harsh economic situation in the country.

Source: Legit.ng