Brand influencer May Edochie catches many by surprise as she finally breaks her silence after a four months hiatus away from social media

Yul Edochie's wife's return is coming four months after the loss of her second son Kambilichukwu who died on March 30

May, who is currently separated from her husband, took a break from social media and all public appearances to mourn the loss of her son

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Fashion influencer and the first wife of actor Yul, May Edochie, officially made a return to social media today, July 8, 2023, after a four-month hiatus to mourn the passing of her second son, Kambilichukwu.

In her comeback post, Yul's wife noted that it was quite an unbearable pain for her and any sane parent.

Yul Edochie's wife, May, finally breaks her silence and shares her pains about losing her son, Kambilichukwu. Photo credit: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

May also note that she would always take Kambili as her second child even though he is no more. She thanked her fans, friends and family for staying true to her, noting that their support was the only thing that helped her through the pain.

Read an excerpt of May Yul-Edochie's emotional statement:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"I do not think there’s any death as intense and painful as loosing one’s child. We are still in inexpressible grief, however, I want you all to know that we are fine by God’s special grace."

Read the full post below:

See the comments that May Edochie's post received within the first hour of publishing

@monalisacode:

"His light will forever Rest upon you and yours❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️! Wisdom above all else."

@couplestherapies:

"May the almighty God continue to strengthen you and perfect all that concerns you. Amen."

@esen_akata2:

"Then someone wants to tell us the husband isn’t under bondage, imagine moving on so easily, Wen the one and kids still feeling the pains of the departed, wherever yul has being tied, may he be loosen by the special grace of almighty God Amen, because this one is partially loosing a child and loosing a husband as well."

@the_belle_tiwa:

"May affliction never rise again your household."

@mandyfrankie:

"May God continue to strengthen and support you, May he always give you the grace to overcome all trails. Welcome back Strong woman, Kam lives on."

@toyin_abraham:

"We love uI love you."

@iamnasboi:

"Stay strong ma’am."

@k8henshaw:

"you are in our prayers. Be comforted always and let God's love be your succour."

@pdf_hairs:

"I just want to throw my arms around you and give you a very long, warm hug. I love you, and I know God loves you the most."

"I wanna go back": May Yul-Edochie stirs emotions with cryptic post, fans react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that May Yul-Edochie is arguably one of the most loved Nigerian celebrities who isn't actually an actor, skit maker, or singer.

The socialite has been the subject of a very public marital debacle between herself, her husband, Yul Edochie and Judy Austin, her hubby's second wife.

May had declared months ago that she wasn't interested in a polygamous marriage. However, a recent comment shared on Instagram by the businesswoman has sparked major reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng