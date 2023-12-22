Popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has made a name for herself in the Yoruba and English films industry

Popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo knows her craft and has built a notable brand for herself over the years. Aside from having a successful career, she is also known for lending her voice for the cause of justice and she doesn't relent despite the attacks against her.

She has a great fashion sense that makes her a toast of her fans as she always gives them fashion goals. It is unsurprising that she has a fashion business among the numerous businesses she handles. Her daughter Priscy is already taking her footsteps in this regard as she has upped her fashion game and turns heads in style at red carpet events.

Iyabo Ojo wows her fans in different lovely outfits. Source: @iyaboojofespris/Instagram

Let's take a look at some of her lovely outfits that have caused stirs in recent times.

1. Iyabo glows in orange dress

On her 46th birthday on December 21, 2023, she wore a beautiful orange suit-themed dress with a bow design across her shoulder and a flowing cape. Her outfit gave her an elegant look that wowed her fans.

See photos of her outfit in the slides below:

2. Iyabo stuns in red flowy gown

Still celebrating her 46th birthday, Iyabo Ojo stunned her fans with her red flowy gown with a cape which spoke class and elegance. She proved that her style is always top-notch and she does not go wrong with it.

See video of her beautiful red dress below:

3. Iyabo slays in Indian-themed outfit

Iyabo is not afraid to glow in different colours and in various themed wears. She recently adorned a brown Indian-themed outfit which fitted perfectly on her.

She captioned her photos on Instagram:

"Omo ologo trillion trillion...Ologunfunfun1, Akanda Olodumare, omoladuke, ijaya obinrirn...Queen Mother toh pretty, aya Obimbimbim, you fine jor, nothing do you."

See photos of her lovely outfit in the slides below:

4. Iyabo wows her fans in all-blue outfits

Among the outfits the beautiful actress has worn in recent times is this combination of a stylish blue dress, a blue trouser, a blue shoe, and a bag to match. She glowed in her usual smiling look as she posed for some pictures.

See the lovely outfit in the video below:

5. Iyabo look glamorous in purple dress

Making a statement is among Iyabo's fashion goals and she does not disappoint. In one of her latest posts on Instagram, she wore a purple dress with a flowery design at the left side of her shoulders. She also matched her outfit with a purple fascinator and a purple shoe which gave her a dazzling look.

Check out the lovely photos of her outfit in the slides below:

6. Iyabo looks elegant in traditional attire

In any kind of outfit Iyabo chooses to adorn, she usually looks beautiful on them. In one of her latest outings, she decided to rock a traditional attire which looked lovely on her. Her fans also complimented her look on Instagram.

See lovely pictures of her outfit in the slides below:

Fans react to Iyabo Ojo's traditional outfit

The actress got several reactions to her lovely outfit. See some of them below:

daqueens_kitchen:

She gives her enemy sleepless nights.

marybakes_:

Anything wey anybody like make them talk. Queen mother for a reason.

olori_mii12:

The mother that mother their mother.

gracelaolutaiwo_:

Queen mother...you too fine jor, plenty love for you all the way from North #Kaduna

Iyabo Ojo celebrates 46th birthday, celebs react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that popular actress Iyabo Ojo marked her 46th birthday on December 21, 2023 which got her colleagues and fans to celebrate her.

The actress also posted some lovely pictures of herself which got her fans excited. Aside from her colleagues and fans who marked the day with her, brands also celebrated her.

Ojo also reacted to the several wishes she got on her birthday posts.

