Popular comedian Anita Asuoha, aka Real Warri Pikin, has spoken about what fashion means to her and what defines her style

In an interview with Legit.ng, she also said that losing weight did not affect her style but she had to change most clothes in her wardrobe

She further spoke on the reason behind her low hair cut which she has been adorning for a while now

Famous comedian Anita Asuoha, also known as Real Warri Pikin is quite happy with her new look and she flaunts it for all to see. She recently announced that she lost weight due to health reasons.

Real Warri Pikin speaks to Legit.ng on her style and other issues. Source: @realwarripikin/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Her new look has gotten several people talking and she is not relenting in maintaining her stature by constantly visiting the gym.

In an interview with Legit.ng, she spoke on the versatility of her style and the fact that it did not change despite her losing weight. She said:

"I am versatile, I can wear a gown today, tomorrow I will wear shorts, then another day I can be seen on corporate wears. It depends on my stylist as well and my mood. Most of the time, my style depends on the event I am attending. I don't think there is any style I have not tried. Losing weight did not change my style of fashion. It is just that I have to do wardrobe change."

Real Warri Pikin says why she is mostly on short hair

The funny lady spoke further on the reason she is mostly seen on short hair, adding that it is because it makes her comfortable, and she is not a fan of braids. She said:

"Back in the day, I have always been on low cut, from nursery, to primary, then secondary school, up to the university. I started making my hair in 2013 when I got married. I am used to it because I have been on low cut for a long time. I cannot just cope with making my hair now. I was doing natural hair then and it was so painful to maintain. Also, I do not have patience for it. I cut my hair again in 2015."

She also spoke on the notion that women who are on short hair spend less money in taking care of their hair compared to women with long hair. In her words:

"I don't think so, especially in this time and age. I cut and dye my hair and the barbing salon I go to is not N2 own. I still spend the same amount I use for my short hair that I use when I was making my hair. Besides I wear wigs too and they are not cheap."

She reveals her plans for 2024

Speaking on her plans for 2024 as relating to her career and fashion, she said:

"I just want to keep maintaining this my new body. After one has done weight loss surgery, it is now that the work starts. I need fashion for my job but I am not all into it. In terms of my career, I am doing my show, "Real Warri Pikin Unapologetically Me 2024". I am hosting the show in the United States, United Kingdom, and maybe Canada, and of course Nigeria. I am still working on a YouTube series but I am still skeptical about it. I am working on a lot of other things."

Fans react as clips of Real Warri Pikin flaunting her size 6 body goes viral

Legit.ng earlier reported that the funny lady had left many drooling on social media as clips of her smashing new body went viral.

In a trending video, the former plus-size lady rocked a raunchy yellow and blue outfit with her curves sultrily accentuated.

The video is coming months after she underwent weight surgery to cut down from being plus-size to a more raunchy figure.

Source: Legit.ng