Popular Nigerian fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, has continued to stun her fans as she released different photos from her wedding to her partner, Femi Atere. She wore a gold and brown dress, which had a flowery design that looked glamorous on her.

Fans hail Veekee James after she displayed her gold and brown wedding reception dress. Image credit: @veekee_james/Instagram

Her hair was also on point as she packed it backwards. She accessorised her outfit with gold earrings as she held a gold purse and wore gold shoes that matched with her dress.

The celebrity stylist showed off luxury in her outfit as she turned to different directions to show off its beauty.

Check out her lovely outfit in the video below:

Netizens react to Veekee's classy dress

Some social media users have reacted to the outfit of the fashion designer. Check out some of them below:

@seal_vee_yaa:

"Her strength needs to be in Guinness World Records cos how is she not tired."

@_anyafulugo_:

"It took a village to have all these things put together. She’s has been putting smile on brides faces her own won’t come short. Amen!"

@gloree_ann_couture:

"She’s strong o. If it’s me I probably might get tired. Congratulations mama."

@presh_eke:

"Don’t forget she’s changing hair style too installing frontal wigs and reinstalling it back to back. Her energy is on another level."

@chenemifits:

"The whole outfits she used for her wedding can make up a whole runway collection. She's just a genius."

@new_woman_by_mercee:

"She ateee... In fact this is carefully crafted."

@simbrave:

"This babe really mean us."

