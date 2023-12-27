Popular afrobeats singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has clinched the 2023 Readers' Choice for Most Stylish Male Celeb

The singer showed he is not just after creating good music, he also has a good eye for fashion and style

His songs also did remarkably well this year which were from his Grammy-nominated album 'Timeless'

Style is a reflection of one's personal taste and it varies for different individuals. Entertainers usually adopt what suit their personalities and they endeavour to stay on top of their craft and also look good for their fans.

Legit.ng organised a poll on Facebook for 2023 Readers' Choice for Most Stylish Celeb (Male) with options of singer Dapo Oyebanjo, aka D'banj; media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu; afrobeats singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid; and Davido.

D'banj, also known as the Koko master, is not only good looking, he is also very stylish. He knows how to combine his colours and he can be described as an elegant-looking entertainer. For Ebuka, being a top show host in the country places him in a position where he always has to look his best.

Anchoring the Big Brother Naija (BBN) reality show has also won him more accolades over the years. Wizkid knows what good fashion is and he turns up in outfits that speak class when necessary. He also has a strong fan base. When it comes to showing opulence in clothes, Davido does it effortlessly, and he's got trending songs that keeps his fans glued to his craft.

Davido tops poll for 2023 Readers' Choice for Most Stylish Celeb (Male)

After the poll, Davido beat his contemporaries to win the 2023 Readers' Choice for Most Stylish Male Celeb. He got 60% of the votes cast, Wizkid had 27%, Ebuka got 12%, while 1% voted for D'banj.

This year has been a great one for Davido, following the success of his fourth studio album 'Timeless' which got a Grammy-nomination.

His taste for good fashion is not in doubt as it reflects in his music videos and performances, and it has been recognised by his fans. He also had his twin babies with his wife Chioma in October 2023 after they lost their son Ifeanyi in October 2022.

See stylish photos of Davido in the slides below:

Fans react to 2023 Readers' Choice for Most Stylish Celeb (Male)

Legit.ng have compiled some reactions to the poll from Facebook.

Emmy Blink:

"Davido always ahead."

George Akpor:

"Davido is leading."

Kellier Yor Love:

"If no be Davido, then forget about it."

Abubakar Ibrahim:

"Wizkid Ayo."

Moyo Soreii:

"Ebuka is the best."

Egnr Ismail Adekunle:

"Wizkid always."

Evelyn Bright:

"Ebuka and his outfits are given."

