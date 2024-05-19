A video of a young lady dancing inside her old-looking house recently triggered reactions from netizens

While many threw shades at her over the condition of her house, others encouraged her and penned kind words

However, reacting to the bad comments about her video, the lady made it clear that she wasn't bothered by them

A Nigerian lady has gone viral on the TikTok app after showcasing her energetic dance moves at home.

A trending clip shared via the platform showed her dancing sweetly inside her kitchen with a smile on her face.

Lady replies follower who likened her kitchen to a shrine Photo credit: @luchitiktoker/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady reacts to comments about her house

In the clip shared via her account @luchitiktoker, the young lady proudly showed off her old-looking house with stains all over the wall.

Despite criticisms about the condition of her house, the lady danced happily and made it clear that she was proud of her abode.

However, at one point, she gave into the criticism after a commenter with the handle @Ariwa compared her kitchen to a shrine.

In her words:

"Rich man pikin go think say your kitchen is a shrine."

Ariwa reposted the comment on her TikTok page and noted to her followers that the comment got to her.

"Na this one enter me well. Una wan electrocute me," she said.

Reactions as lady dances in old-looking house

Nigerians who watched the video on the TikTok app took turns to share their thoughts about the girl's situation.

@Sirisky said:

"The comment is brutal."

@VAWULENCE WE STAND wrote:

"Leave TikTok videos and take good care of your home. Paint the walls na. House be like poultry."

@FEMALE PRESIDENT reacted:

"Both the comment and the commenter Dey ment."

@Ex Gurl said:

"Follow back please. Let's be friends. Maybe then you can be my dancing tutor."

@Suprise’s said:

"Abeg no mind that poverty people wey go Dey form online."

@Esther reacted:

"So she wey notice say na kitchen no be rich man pikin?"

@hellbohy added:

"Mold no dey duz house?"

Watch the video below:

Lady dances in old-looking house

