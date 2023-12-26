The year 2023 is gradually coming to an end and readers have made their choice for the Best Celebrity Stylist of the year

In a poll which was posted on Facebook, netizens picked popular fashion designer Veekee James as their preferred choice

She beat other stylists Tiannah and Mimi Okeren, to clinch the prize

Fashion is ever-evolving, and designers are also on top of their game to ensure that they stay up-to-date with the latest trends. Some fashion designers had a good 2023 as they met the taste of their clients and their fans, who looked forward to their latest designs.

Legit.ng organised a poll to check out the best celebrity stylist for its 2023 Readers Choice Awards and readers had the options of Tiannah, Veekee James, and Mimi Okeren. These designers had a good year as they made their various marks in the industry with their creative styles.

Veekee James beats Mimi Okeren and Tiannah to win Legit.ng Readers' Choice 2023 for Best Celebrity Stylist.

Source: Facebook

Veekee James tops poll for Best Celebrity Stylist in 2023.

After the poll on Facebook, popular celebrity stylist Victoria James, better known as Veekee James, has won the Legit.ng 2023 Readers' Choice Awards for Best Celebrity Stylist. She gathered gathered 64% of the votes cast, while Tiannah got 28% and Mimi Okeren got 8% votes.

Tiannah, whose real name is Toyin Lawani, is the Chief Executive Officer of Tiannah's Place Empire. She is known for her creative styles which often trends and she also had a good year. Mimi Okeren didn't do badly in his craft this year, though he is the third choice for Legit.ng readers.

Among Veekee James' works this year was making the beautiful outfits for several notable personalities including actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele, and actress Osas Ighodaro's to the 2023 Africa Movie Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA). She also made one of Davido's outfit for his 'Na Money' music video.

Veekee James wins 2023 Readers Choice for Best Celebrity Stylist.

Source: Instagram

Comments on 2023 Readers' Choice for Best Stylist of the Year

Legit.ng gathered several comments at the poll.

Afolabi Temidayo:

Veekee James' styles are simple but classy."

Sulaiman Ib Abdullahi:

"Tiannah is the best. Nobody can beat her."

Favour Maamaa:

"Veekee James."

Chidera Didi Ofoedu:

Mimi

