A video trending on social media shows how a Nigerian lady helps his father, who is a vulcanizer

In the short video, the man stood and watched while his daughter attended to a customer who wanted air

According to the video, the lady regularly visits her father's workshop to give him a helping hand

A video trending online shows a lady who is said to be always eager to help her father at his workshop.

The man is a vulcaniser and his daughter is always available to help him attend to customers.

The lady has been praised online for his humility. Photo credit: TikTok/@nothingbutjoy14.

Source: TikTok

In the short clip shared by @nothingbutjoy14, the lady's father stood and watched while she filled a customer's tyre with air.

The way she handled the machine showed that she has learned the job and that she has been doing it for a long time.

The video made it clear that the lady has been visiting the shop to help her father since the last five years.

Many social media users praised the girl for her eagerness to work and how she showed her father care.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady helps her father at his workshop

@valdo$ said:

"Man's life is so difficult. If na man everybody go think say is normal life."

@Martinx said:

"Rich men governors no go see this one help."

@Kimberly said:

"Which place is this? Let find her."

@White c said:

"I wish I can do something. This melted my heart."

@OLUWATOMIWA234 said:

"This is my dad work too and I can do it, I’m proud of it."

@shiba said:

"I pray she and her dad find a helper one day. Amen."

@Fatima said:

"Something wey me and my young sister dey do when my papa dey alive. Him no dey gree us pump but we dey help am loose tyre."

In a related story, a man has been praised by his wife, who adores him because of how hard he works to take care of the family.

In a post she made on X, the lady, Mrs Zanga, said her husband does not do fraud but instead works hard.

The lady said instead of committing fraud, her man prefers to work at construction sites to take care of the family.

Source: Legit.ng