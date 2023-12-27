Barely a few days to the end of 2023, Legit.ng organised a poll for our readers to vote for their preferred celebrities in the entertainment industry across different niche

For the Best Comedian of the Year award, A-list comedians known for their on-stage craft, like Bovi, AY Comedian and Basketmouth, made the nomination list

Hours after the voting exercise, Basketmouth clinched the Legit.ng's Readers Choice Award in the Best Comedian of the Year category

Aside from the music and movie industries, another niche in the entertainment industry that has remained relevant in 2023 is the comedy industry.

From comic skits to live stage shows, the comedy industry played an excellent role in putting smiles on the faces of many Nigerians with their immeasurable talents.

As 2023 draws to a close, Legit.ng organised its Readers Choice Awards to allow our fans to vote for their favourite stars.

Three comedians nominated for Best Comedian of 2023 award

Three popular comedians, namely Bovi Ugboma, better known as Bovi, Bright Okpocha, aka Basketmouth, and Ayo Makun, popularly referred to as AY Comedian, made it to the category,

The three are considered veterans in the comedy industry and are highly respected when it comes to the craft.

Basketmouth wins Best Comedian of the Year award

The comedian, who is also a singer, had the highest votes at 52%. Bovi came second with 26%, while AY Comedian came third with 22%.

Basketmouth opens up on beef with AY Comedian

Basketmouth revealed on a podcast that most of the things his colleague AY said about their friendship and fight were lies.

The comedian said he and AY were never friends, as there had never been any day he called on him to hang out or banter with him as a friend.

As proof, Basketmouth pointed out that there was no photo of them together online.

Basketmouth and wife part ways

The funnyman made headlines after he took to social media to share a shocking announcement about his marriage crash.

Basketmouth, in a lengthy post, disclosed that after much deliberation, he and his wife, Elsie, decided to go their separate ways.

He, however, added that he and Elsie will continue working hard to give their children the love, support, care, and guidance they need.

