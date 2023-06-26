Popular Nigerian singer, Niniola, has left social media users buzzing with amusement over her latest videos

The two-times Grammy nominee is currently promoting her new song and rocked some interesting geles for it

Many internet users who saw the videos have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Niniola is one Nigerian singer who ensures that when it comes to pushing her music, tactics involved must always create a buzz.

Niniola rocks huge gele headgear Credit: @officialniniola

Source: Instagram

The curvaceous singer whose sense of style often makes her stand out, took to her Instagram to share videos and photos of herself dressed in owmabe style.

In the first video, Niniola is seen a pink and gold look. While her iro and bubu was made with gold lace, her asoke and headgear was the colour pink. She accessorised with gold jewellry.

The headgear, styled in an attention-grabbing manner, left many people amused.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

In the second video, she donned a deep green lace dress with a huge black gele and gold jewellry.

Check it out below:

Social media users share thoughts about Niniola's huge gele headgears

victoirezaneta:

"This gele wee not enter car ooo. Loveeeeeetttttt sha."

vanessadko:

"When you bring the lyrics to life."

_shannys:

"The way my jaw dropped."

__robell:

"This gele go reach ceiling oo."

moseunmi:

"How all eyes no go dey on you sis mi,with this type of gele."

myspecforless:

"Giving Aunty bobrisky vibes with that gold."

stephypauln:

"I do not have any problem with anyone with this type of gele, chai no sit for my front biko."

nneoma_joe:

"Honestly Sis, with this gele hmmm, even the blind will look at You if you anywhere you step in Well done."

omobaswagz:

"This gele de stop network."

giddy_gele:

"If all eyes no they on you make i knw why."

rosemaryofficial_06:

"@officialniniola i pity anyone that will sit at ur back inside church..how will he or she see the altar."

Talented lady shows off impressive tailoring skills as she designs stylish ankara dress

A young lady, Vivian Chah wowed many fashion lovers after she posted a video which showed how she designed one of her dresses.

The seamstress whose personal bio states she is a nurse and is based abroad, posted a video on TikTok and it has since gone viral with over a million views on the platform.

She is seen in the video going through the motions which involve cutting ironing and sewing.

Source: Legit.ng