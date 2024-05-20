BREAKING: Late Iran President, Raisi's Successor Unveiled as Supreme Leader Gives Fresh Update
- Iran's supreme leader, Ali Hosseini Khamenei, has approved Mohammad Mokhber to be the interim president of the middle-east country
- Legit.ng understands that Iran now has a maximum period of 50 days before a presidential election must be held to choose Ebrahim Raisi's successor
- President Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, May 19, while travelling with foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, other officials, and bodyguards
Tehran, Iran - Following the tragic death of President Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, has said there will be no disruptions to how the country is run.
According to Al Jazeera, Khamenei's assurance comes hours after Raisi's death via a helicopter crash was confirmed on Monday, May 20.
Khamenei assigned vice president (VP) Mohammad Mokhber to assume interim duties after President Raisi’s death.
Khamenei announced in a statement:
“In accordance with article 131 of the constitution, Mokhber is in charge of leading the executive branch."
He added that Mokhber, 68, will be required to work with the heads of legislative and judicial to prepare for presidential elections “within a maximum period of 50 days”.
The Associated Press also noted the development.
Iran: Snapshot of Mohammad Mokhber
Born on September 1, 1955, Mokhber — like Raisi — is seen as close to Khamenei, who has the last say in all matters of the country.
Mokhber became first vice president in 2021 when Raisi was elected president.
Mokhber had previously been head of Setad, an investment fund linked to the supreme leader.
In 2010, the European Union (EU) included Mokhber on a list of individuals and entities it was sanctioning for alleged involvement in "nuclear or ballistic missile activities". It removed him from the list two years later (in 2012).
