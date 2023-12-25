Nigerian singer Portable has sparked reactions on social media with a post of his sons in their Christmas outfits

In a post on his Instagram story channel, the Zazu crooner showed off his sons in their matching outfits

Netizens have praised the singer for being an amazing father despite the kind of rough lifestyle he leads

Popular Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has taken to social media with a post celebrating Christmas.

The singer, however, did not follow the usual Christmas tradition of showing off his family; he decided to flaunt his sons instead.

Portable dressed his sons in matching outfits, shoes and shades and shared a video of them looking dapper with style.

In the clip, the singer, at different times, urged his sons to pose like him, with their arms raised the way he does.

The boys also showed off the money they were given by their father, who proudly declared that they are his future.

Recall that Portable recently attended the British Fashion Show with British rapper Skepta.

Reactions to Portable's video

Read some of the comments sighted, with most praising the singer below:

iamnaniboi:

"They are bringing back old Christmas memories . Na so we dey wear dey waka with no particular place in mind."

opeyemifamakin:

"I stan a man who takes care of his Family and does his responsibilities."

plato_15:

"If he is portable, what would the kids be then? Awon mini-Zeh"

chyddo:

With portable lifestyle one would think he will be nonchalant to his responsibilities but man is out here being a great husband and a father.

wendy_adamma:

"A very good father. These kids can fly and save the world"

ibikunle_gold_official:

"He is a proud daddy. That’s all I see."

creamy.dency:

"The fact that he cares and still very much in his kids life is applaudable. A real man."

