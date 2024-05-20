Joe Ajaero's led NLC has downplayed the recent talks about the Labour Party and the PDP's alliance in 2027

Organised labour denied the possibility of a merger between its 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, noting it is unaware of such talks

Interestingly, the recent link-up between Peter Obi, Atiku and other top politicians from the northern region has further confirmed the speculation of the PDP rubbing shoulders with opposition parties to dislodge the ruling APC in 2027

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has reacted to the possible merger between Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections and his counterpart from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

LP, PDP's merger: "We are unaware, not involved", NLC

As reported by The Punch on Monday, May 20, the president of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, disclosed that the congress was not aware of merger talks involving the LP with some political parties in the country.

The Labour Party (LP), which is a socio-democratic political party, was founded by the organised labour and registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, following the meeting between the Obi and PDP's Atiku, there has been speculation about the possibility of a merger between the LP and the PDP.

Obi also reportedly met with some PDP stalwarts in Abuja, including a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and a former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido.

Speaking on the NLC’s stance on merger discussions that could dissolve the Labour Party or involve organised labour, Ajaero confirmed they were unaware of such talks, BusinessDay reported.

“We are not aware of such talks,” he said.

