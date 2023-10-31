One year after losing his son with wife Chioma, Ifeanyi, Davido has shared a tribute on social media

The singer who recently welcomed twins put up images of a white dove on his Instagram story and X, formerly Twitter page

Netizens have sent condolence messages to the singer as they sympathize with him on the tragic loss

Davido Adeleke aka Davido has shared posts on social media, remembering his late son, Ifeanyi.

Ifeanyi passed away in a tragic drowning incident last year and the singer did not return to social media until March 2023.

Netizens sympathize with Davido Photo credit: @davido

On X, the DMW boss shared the image of a dove, a symbol of peace, love and a divine connection.

He shared the same image on his Instagram story channel and it drove home the point, an anniversary of the tragic incident.

See Davido's tweet below:

Netizens sympathize with Davido

Nigerians sympathized with Davido as they showed him love online. Read some comments gathered below:

@thegirlonpink:

"It's well 001."

@lzexchange:

"RIP Little Angel."

koko_barbz:

"I still remember the video when they were struggling to get him to pose for his birthday shoot, such a happy and sweet baby! Rest on little angel."

printjollylaptopskin:

"At least there always be a twin to console David anytime he remembers."

boylee__1:

"1 year done reach fast omo, keep resting."

richy_billy_02:

"God now decided to bless them with double David is blessed."

bankrolll_dreamchase:

"Bro how that boy died from a pool, cap."

@PrimeQuote_:

"God brought him back in double fold."

@abazwhyllzz:

"No parent deserves to go through this pain. Rest on Ify."

@Dancho__449:

"Its almost been one year already, damnn. RIP king."

Source: Legit.ng