Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, is trending again following a video he made

In the clip, the singer appears to be begging for the forgiveness of his colleagues Zinolessky and Seyi Vibez

According to him, he is only interested in making music and money and that he has nothing but love for both of them

Street Singer Portable, also known as Zazu, has extended an olive branch to his entertainment industry colleagues and Sam Larry.

According to reports, the hitmaker was arrested for paying only N13 million instead of N14 million for his G-Wagon and refusing to pay the balance.

Zazu hitmaker Portable forms allies with Zinoleesky and Seyi Vibez. Credit: @portablebaeby, @seyi_vibez, @zinolessky

Portable forms alliance with Zinoleesky and Seyi Vibez

Usually, Portable goes on Instagram Live with his crew to rant, but this time is different. The street singer allied with Nigerian Afro-fusion crooner Seyi Vibez and Marlain record signee Zinoleesky.

In the viral clip, he also mentioned Naira Marley's associate, Sam Larry, with whom he once had bones to pick.

According to him, making diss music is only a way to make more money, nothing personal. The 30-year-old stressed that he is no longer fighting any of them.

See video of Portable here:

Recall that the Zazu crooner once invited Seyi Vibez, who recently received his new Lamborghini Urus, but did not get a favourable response. Portable's message was left unattended.

Reactions trail Portable's video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@seyi_vibez.fc:

"Lamborghini dey bring respect sha."

@seunpizzle_:

"What about bobrisky."

@lil_seg_001:

"Life is full of Sam Larry. We are selling music."

@alaga_sumtin:

"He Dan hear say Seyi buy lambo."

@muritado.ayinla:

"Stylishly beg bawo."

@investoramericadude_:

"Seyi no be your papa mate."

@muritado.ayinla:

"Stylishly beg bawo."

@wasiudbadguy:

"He is actually making sense oh, but the way he dey talk am."

Speed Darlington shades Portable over car debt

Speed Darlington teased Portable after being arrested for failing to pay his G-wagon completely.

Legit.ng previously reported that the singer was seen trying to jump a fence in a viral clip to escape his arrest.

He also claimed that the singer does not wash his boxers and wears them for many days.

