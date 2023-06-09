Nigerian veteran singer D'banj is a household name in the music industry and has remained relevant to date since he began in 2005 when he dropped his debut album

D'banj can be said to be among the veterans that paved the way for international collaboration in the Nigerian music industry, having signed to US rapper Kanye West's G.O.O.D record label in 2011

The Koko Master is popular for a long list of enjoyable songs like Why Me, Fall In Love, among others

Nigerian music star Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known as D'banj or Koko Master, is celebrating his birthday today, June 9.

D'banj is among the pacesetters for Afrobeats, Pop, R&B and Hip Hop genres in the Nigerian music industry.

D'banj released party jam Suddenly in 2008. Credit: @iambangalee

He was also the brain behind one of the popular labels, Mo' Hits Records, popular in the 2000s, which he found with ace producer Don Jazzy, now Mavin label owner.

D'banj is known to be an entertainer and comes to the stage with high energy, which is mainly why he is known as the Koko Master.

As D'banj marks his birthday, Legit.ng list seven evergreen songs by the Koko Master. See them below:

1. Why Me

This hit song was released in 2006. While it tells the story of what happens to be D'banj's experience, it comes with danceable beats.

Why Me was a song off the Koko Master 2006 RunDown Funk U Up Album.

2. Fall In Love

This song was one of the many hit tracks on D'banj's 2008 album titled The Entertainer and was produced by Don Jazzy.

Fall In Love has an unforgettable tune and is excellent for lovers.

3. Igwe

This is another hit track on The Entertainment album and seems to be a song from D'banj to appreciate his fans from South Eastern part of the country.

Like every other song on the 2008 album, Igwe was produced by Don Jazzy.

4. Suddenly

Unlike the first three songs listed above, Suddenly was a party jam and was one of the favourites on airwaves and clubs for some years after it was released in 2008.

5. Emergency

This was a hit track from D'banj's fourth studio album titled "King Don Come'' in 2017.

During this period, D'banj went international and launched his DB records.

6. Scape Goat

This song was released in 2010 off D'banj's “Mr Endowed” album.

Scape Goat was so well received that a remix titled Scape Goat (The Fix), featuring rap vocals from American rapper Kanye West was released in 2013.

7. Mobolowowon

This a hit track from D'banj's debut album, "No Long Thing", released by Mo'Hits Records in 2005.

It was released at the dawn of a new era in the Nigerian music industry.

8. Oliver Twist

This song by D'banj pushed him to the international stage as it came with cameo appearances from the likes of Kanye West, Pusha T, Big Sean, among others.

Oliver Twist debuted at number nine on the UK Singles Chart, making it the first Nigerian song to ever debut in 2012.

