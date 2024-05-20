It was a moment of fun as a couple turned their wedding into an arena for a thrilling dance performance

They wore classy outfits that made them look radiant and ready for the memorable steps they wanted to display

Several social media users were impressed with their performance and they dropped nice comments online

A couple alongside their bridesmaids and groomsmen left their audience and netizens stunned as they delivered some amazing dance steps in their glamorous outfits.

A couple and their friends rock nice outfits and display nice moves. Image credit: @mckibosi

The groom looked dapper in a light yellow jacket and black trousers which he blended with black shoes. His groomsmen wore black jackets and trousers, and they complemented it with bow ties.

They were on top of their game and were joined by the bride and her bridesmaids who rocked sassy outfits for the remarkable event.

While the bride wore a silver dress, her ladies wore light yellow gowns.

They all showed excitement as the groom led the dance interestingly. He moved his legs and other parts of his body to the rhythm of music.

His bride, groomsmen, and bridesmaids joined him on the dance floor. Their dance steps were well choreographed, making netizens drool over the handsome groom.

Watch the video below:

Ladies drool over the handsome groom

Many have commended the dance steps of the couple, groomsmen, and their bridesmaids. However, some ladies focused on the good-looking groom. See some of their comments below:

@i_am_olivialinks:

"Is the groom married? If yes, Can the bride fight?"

@portia_mots:

"Why aren't the groomsmen tagged? Just to show appreciation."

@smallsbobo:

"I just pictured my boyfriend and his friends and it's frustrating."

@_.cleopatraabbas:

"Is the groom mixed? I think he is half married and half mine."

@gashiee_may:

"I looked at my man and sighed."

@lovelacia_:

"Not the bride marrying my soulmate."

@gammynorris:

"I want to be a guest at this wedding! Ayee."

@peerue27:

"When you see your future hubby getting married."

@kwanza_03:

"The groom is a main character in life full stop!"

"If I have to entertain people like this on my wedding day, they must pay the entrance fee."

