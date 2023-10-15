Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars housemate Doyin recently held a tell-it-all interview with Legit.ng

Doyin was evicted from the All Stars show two weeks before the finale; during her interview, she gave a complete breakdown of her time in Biggie's house

She also revealed why being in the BBNaija All Stars house was a lot more hectic for her than her first experience on the show

Doyin Davids was one of the stand-out stars of the recently completed Big Brother Naija All Stars show.

This isn't the first time many would see Doyin on the reality TV show, but she showed a completely different persona this time around.

Doyin Davids shares her BBNaija experience with Legit.ng. Photo credit: @officialdoyin

Source: Instagram

Doyin shared with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons, her stay in Biggie's House 2.0, what's next after the reality TV show and what she thinks of the other personalities in the house.

"Being on the show was tough" - Doyin speaks

During the interview, the reality TV star shared how tough it was for her on the BBNaija All-Star show. She also shared why she didn't get into any relationship during her stay in the house.

"I'm not going to even lie; the All Stars show was a really tough experience for me. It was much more challenging than my Level-Up experience. While I was in Level-Up House, I was one of the oldest people on the show and didn't see the need to get in fights with those people. But I was one of the youngest this season, and it was much more hectic."

"Feeling lonely was the most challenging thing I faced" - Doyin said

Doyin also revealed that being lonely was the most challenging thing she had to endure during her time in the house.

"The most challenging part while on the show for me was feeling like I was alone. A lot of times in that house, I felt like I was alone. I felt like I didn't have a friend. And going through that reminded me of how important relationships and friendships are. In that house I felt like I didn't have anybody."

She also shared that she often needed to fight for herself alone, without anybody's support or help. Doyin also said that she needed to repeat multiple things to be heard.

"I thought I was boring" - Doyin revealed why she slammed Nigerians

The reality TV star also addressed the context of her viral interview that she granted immediately after leaving the house. Doyin said:

"You know, while I was on the show, I thought I was boring and not giving the viewers the kind of content they would enjoy until I came out. And when I came, I found out it was constantly trending. That was why I felt betrayed and slammed Nigerians for not voting enough to keep me on the show to the finale."

My strategy to win

Doyin shared her winning strategies during the interview before returning to the house.

"I never had a strategy going into that house. I think It is impossible for you to build a strategy when you have not seen the personalities you would be in the house with. Not the people I mean the personality they would choose to exude on the show. So based on this reasons I don't think I had a strategy."

"I was the only one who didn't know anybody in the All Stars house," Doyin revealed

The talk show personality made revelations during the interview about something most people didn't know.

"You know the funny thing about this last show for me was that returning to the house I was the only one who did't know anyone or have a relationship of some sort before entering the All-Stars house. The only person from my season was Adekunle but before entering the we've never spoken to each other before. Meanwhile, for Ilebaye I never really spoke to her until this season. During the our first foray she was in a diffeerent house and was only on the show for two weeks. There was nobody in that house that I had their phone number."

"I now have a stronger impression on people" - Doyin on life after All Stars show

"My life has particularly changed from my first time on the show. However, I am still unsure whether people like me more or not. But I think I now have a stronger impression on people."

Going the extra mile in everything

Doyin also responded during the interview to something her colleague, Chizzy, said about her when he spoke to Legit.ng about her eviction.

"I think I concur to what Chizzy said about me. I think after the show discovered something about myself which is that I am a bit more extra than many people. Everything I do is always a bit more extra. The way I like a people, it is extra. The way I fight for other people is extra. The way I talk is extra. Even when I am fighting I nag a lot.

