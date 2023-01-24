Over the years, a group of TV personalities like the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and Frank Edoho of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire have dominated our screens

These hosts have built a loyal following through their shows, like Project Fame, Family Feud, The Voice and Naija Got Talent, but who earns the most and is most popular

Legit.ng in this article, has compiled a list of the top seven highest-earning and most popular TV show hosts in Nigeria at the moment

2022 was a great year for TV shows as quite a few came back on air while other sustained their relevance. 2023 has kicked off to a great start with shows like Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) beginning airing as early as January and would run until March.

All around the country, television plays a major role in entertaining Nigerians, however, many of our favourite TV shows get a lot of their appeal from the hosts who later become synonymous with the programs.

An example is Frank Edoho and the show, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, another is Do2dtun and the Sound City Countdown.

However, as much as these hosts entertain us, we would also love to know how much they make and who are the most famous at the moment.

Legit.ng in this article has highlighted the seven most popular TV show hosts in Nigeria.

1. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is a Nigerian lawyer and a famous TV personality. He is best known for hosting the biggest Nigerian reality TV show; Big Brother Naija.

He is also the host of Rubbin' Minds, a talk show aired on Channels Television, as well as The Spot and Men's Corner on Ebonylife TV.

Ebuka is famous for his unique fashion style and panache which he constantly brings to bear as he serves as host on the BBNaija show.

The 40-year-old, who is married with two children, is also famed for his intense questioning style and suspense-filled way of presenting.

Ebuka has won the hearts of many Nigerians and other Africans alike, especially for the masterpiece performance he always delivers on the BBNaija.

Obi-Uchendu is at the moment the most popular Nigerian show host, and he is currently worth $10m according to Carmart.

2. Frank Edoho:

Frank Edoho is a TV host, filmmaker and photographer. He is the anchor of the longest-running TV show in Nigeria, Who Wants To Be a Millionaire.

He has anchored other shows, but Who Wants To Be a Millionaire has certainly overshadowed the rest. He is renowned for his commanding but calm and suspenseful way of interacting with contestants.

Frank was born in Kano, he is married to Sandra Onyenaucheya. They are married with five children.

Edoho, at the height of WWTBM is believed to have earned a million naira every month from the show. He is still regarded by many as "one of the finest the country has ever seen".

3. IK Osakioduwa

IK Osakioduwa is a radio and TV show presenter who has been in the industry for well over 21 years now.

He used to be called Wild child, but after his wedding in 2008, he stuck to being called IK.

The former reality TV host is well known for his work as the anchor of the show Big Brother Africa in 2003, as well as the host of numerous series of the Silverbird and Flytime show, Rhythm Unplugged.

He was also the host of The Voice Nigeria in 2017 and previous editions of Nigerian Idol.

IK is the managing director of Lite FM Lagos (95.5) and has also won the prestigious award for African Broadcaster of the Year (Male). IK Osakioduwa is married and has two children.

4. Bisola Aiyeola

Bisola Aiyeola is a Nigerian actress, singer and TV personality.

Born in London, England in 1986, she came back to Nigeria and spent most of her adult and teen years in Lagos.

She was a runner-up in the 2017 edition of Big Brother Naija. In 2018, Bisola won the AMVCA Trailblazer Award as she became very popular courtesy of the BBN show.

She has hosted many TV shows, the most famous are Flawsome, Skinny Girl in Transit, and The Life of a Nigerian Couple, to name a few.

However, Aiyeola's most famous TV program on air at the moment is the television game show, Family Feud.

Bisola is known for her charity work towards women and children, and has two children.

5. Do2dtun

Oladotun Kayode better known as Do2dtun is a Nigerian on-air personality who is very popular on radio and TV. His show on Cool FM the Midday Oasis is arguably his most famous showpiece.

He has also been into TV presenting, hosting Soundcity's Greatest Countdown on Earth Radio Show, which has garnered millions of viewers and listeners around the globe.

He was born in Lagos and attended Lagos State University (LASU) where he obtained his bachelor's degree. Do2dtun has also anchored events and gala nights on several occasions.

6. Osas Ighodaro:

Osas Martha Ighodaro is a Nigerian American actress, model and TV host who shot to the limelight in 2010 for winning the Miss Black USA pageant. She was born in the Bronx to Nigerian parents. The screen beauty co-hosted the 2014 AMVCA.

The screen diva graduated from Penn State University with a degree in broadcast journalism. She most recently was the host of Kizz Daniel's show in December.

Osas also gained popularity in Nigeria when she became the host of Maltina Dance All from 2013-2015. Furthermore, she has acted in numerous movies in the last couple of years, notably The Smart Money Woman (2019).

7. Joseph Benjamin:

Joseph Benjamin is most famous for anchoring MTN's Project Fame for about five years. Benjamin has also hosted other numerous shows and shot into the limelight in the early 2000s.

Benjamin won the Nollywood Award for Best Actor in a Lead Role, in recognition of his skills as a renowned actor and screen personality. His noteworthy movies include Tango With Me, Mr & Mrs and Murder at Prime Suites.

He is married to Ebube Nwagbo and they have five children.

