Singer Davido easily holds his own when it comes to making an impression with his sense of style and fashion

Interestingly, the 30 BG musician seems to have a special love for the black colour palette as indicated by some of his outfits

Legit.ng has compiled cool pictures of Davido showing the different times he made cool appearances in black outfits

Black is an easy colour when it comes to fashion and this accounts for the reason a lot of people easily run to it.

Whether it is being worn as jeans, jacket, blazer, suit, or a shirt, it’s a convenient colour that can almost guarantee zero fashion disaster, especially if styled right.

Singer Davido stuns in stylish black outfits. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Singer Davido seems to be a lover of the black colour as indicated by his style and fashion over the years.

One can barely scroll through five pictures on his official Instagram page without running into one where he is either rocking black jeans or a top.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Interestingly, the colour doesn’t just suit him, it is evident that his glam team equally puts in the effort to make sure that he stands out.

If you have 10 people wearing a black outfit, Davido’s choice is sure to turn heads and make people look twice.

Legit.ng has compiled some cool pictures of the singer rocking black outfits.

1. Davido's black on black goodness

The picture below captures the singer alongside some of his 30BG crew members and one cannot help but take a look at his fit.

Davido pairs a black top along with patterned black pants and a pair of shiny shoes in the same colour.

He brings the look together by accessorizing it with his bold silver neckpieces. Definitely a serve!

2. Black but keep it casual

The 30BG musician also leans to black even when he is in the comforts of his home and not looking to make an impressionable look.

Here, Davido pairs a grey top along with baggy black trousers and completes it with slippers in the same colour.

Again, he accessorizes the outfit with simple silver jewellery.

3. Davido the show stopper

At this point, it is safe to say a visit to the singer's wardrobe will definitely greet one with an infinite line of black jeans and trousers.

Here, the singer's shirt has a generous splash of black patterns and complementing white patterns.

He, however, ties the look to his favourite colour by rocking a pair of black jeans and footwear in the same colour.

4. Everything black is cool

The singer made this classic look just moments after he splashed millions on his Range Rover Cullinan.

In a photo that racked thousands of likes on Instagram, Davido's outfit matched the black interiors of the automobile.

He paired a black long-sleeve shirt along with pants and shoes in the same colour.

5. Black is king

For his front cover debut in L'Officiel Magazine, Davido made a strong statement in an all-black leather trenchcoat.

A peek at his innerwear also shows that the 30 BG musician wore a turtle neck that was a generous mixture of black and grey patterns.

We definitely have to give it to OBO when it comes to styling this colour that leaves some other people looking boring.

Davido shouts at fans in video, sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido stirred massive reactions after a video of his encounter with some of his fans made it to the internet.

The singer was not impressed with fans who blocked his car as he was driving on a busy road and he shouted at them in an angry manner.

The singer used foul language on the overzealous fans and Nigerians reacted differently to the hilarious video of the DMW boss.

Source: Legit.ng