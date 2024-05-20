A bride caused uproar online after she displayed all her wedding outfits and what they were worth in a video

From her pre-wedding dresses to what she wore for her special day up till Thanksgiving, she slayed in all her dresses

She blended her attire with some expensive jewellries that made her the talk of many lips on social media

A bride Tabitha looked gorgeous as she dressed up in eight apparel for her classy wedding.

She proved that she did not come to play as she turned up in a traditional look for her first outfit. Her green attire was combined with a matching headwrap, red beads on her neck, ears, and wrist, and makeup that was perfect for her. The outfit was worth N1m.

The beautiful United Kingdom-based bride did not stop there as she slayed in another green dress worth N600k. Her next outfit, a short yellow dress, was a gift from the fashion designer (@concordia.atelier on Instagram).

Her fourth outfit was a white dress and 'gele' that cost the bride N1m while her gorgeous wedding gown was worth N5m, and she rocked a crown on it to give her a stunning look.

She wore a purple outfit that extended to the ground for her wedding reception which took out N1.8m from her bank account. Next, she rocked a beautiful Ankara dress worth N500k.

The beautiful bride turned heads in a traditional green and red outfit that cost her N1m and she took the shine on her wedding celebration.

See the outfits in the video below:

Netizens blow hot over outfits' cost

Several people were surprised at how expensive the outfits were and they argued over them. However, they noted that they were lovely. See some of the comments below:

@turi_contagious:

"Why will a basic Ankara dress cost 500k though?"

@adelaigbokwe:

"N5m for a white gown? We sha know say no be true but no be me go talk am."

@amysnaz_hairmpire:

"I doubt the prices though. I think there’s no need to lie about the prices, you also don’t have to attack prices. Just show us the dresses."

@_didi_asa:

"N10.9m ah, una dey pick money abeg. Make una give me the 10m I’ll wear Ankara."

@nwaobiaamanda:

"I don't know why these people that have money are usually stupid."

@kaitbmarx:

"USD 72k!"

@jabyztrads_georgestore:

"I love intentional brides, every look was a hit."

