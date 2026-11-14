Peller turned his funny videos and entertaining livestreams into a successful career, attracting celebrity attention and major brand opportunities

Jarvis became an internet sensation with her AI-inspired robot character, while Geh Geh built a following through his controversial relationship advice

Fido leveraged TikTok's viral music culture to reach wider audiences, while Jojo of Lele gained recognition through viral online moments

TikTok has become a major launchpad for Nigerian entertainers, turning ordinary content creators into celebrities and helping musicians reach audiences beyond their usual fan base.

From hilarious livestreams and unusual characters to viral songs, these personalities have used the platform to build their brands and attract mainstream attention.

Legit.ng takes a look at seven Nigerian celebrities whose rise to fame was significantly boosted by TikTok.

1. Peller – The king of hilarious livestreams

Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, is one of the biggest Nigerian personalities to emerge from TikTok.

The content creator became popular in 2023 through his funny videos, unusual expressions, and entertaining approach to conversations.

Peller is one of Nigeria's most recognisable internet personalities. Photo: @peller089/IG.

Source: Instagram

His distinctive personality, especially his humorous use of English, quickly endeared him to social media users. However, it was his livestreaming sessions that took his popularity to another level.

Peller's interactions with celebrities, including Davido, Olamide and Tiwa Savage, helped him attract an even larger audience.

Today, he is one of Nigeria's most recognisable internet personalities, with opportunities extending beyond social media.

2. Jarvis – The human robot who won hearts

Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis or Jadrolita, became an internet sensation through her artificial intelligence-inspired robot character.

She attracted attention with her robotic movements, facial expressions, and unusual way of interacting with people.

Jarvis' content collaborations with Peller further increased her visibility. Photo: @realjadrolita/IG.

Source: Instagram

Her ability to maintain the character in different situations made her videos entertaining and distinguishable from other content creators.

Jarvis gradually built a massive online following, attracting brand opportunities and collaborations with other popular personalities.

Her relationship and frequent content collaborations with Peller further increased her visibility, making the pair one of Nigeria's most talked-about social media couples.

3. Geh Geh – The controversial professor of wisdom

Emmanuel Obruste, popularly known as Geh Geh, is another Nigerian personality whose popularity has grown through social media.

The content creator became famous for his unconventional approach to relationship discussions, financial advice, and everyday life issues.

He often presents himself as a professor of wisdom, using humorous expressions and controversial opinions to communicate his messages.

From Peller to Jarvis: Five Nigerian Celebrities Who Became Famous Through TikTok

Source: Instagram

His popular Geh Geh University of Wisdom and Understanding has become a recognisable part of his online identity.

Through his entertaining videos and livestreaming sessions, Geh Geh has built a considerable audience and established himself as a familiar face in Nigeria's digital entertainment space.

4. Fido – The singer whose sound took over TikTok

Nigerian singer Awosika Josiah, professionally known as Fido, is among the musicians whose popularity received a major boost from TikTok.

He gained widespread attention after his song 'Joy Is Coming' became a popular sound on the platform.

Several TikTok users embraced the track, creating videos and participating in trends that helped it reach a wider audience.

The song's growing popularity extended beyond social media, introducing Fido to more music lovers and strengthening his position in the Nigerian music industry.

His experience highlights how TikTok has become an important platform for emerging musicians seeking recognition.

5. Jojo of Lele – The social media personality who went viral

Jojo of Lele is another Nigerian social media personality whose popularity grew through viral online content.

She attracted attention through her social media presence, sharing videos and personal moments that helped her connect with online audiences.

Her visibility increased significantly in 2025 following her involvement in the #FreeVDM movement.

Videos surrounding the controversy and her encounter at the EFCC office circulated online, introducing her to an even wider Nigerian audience.

Her experience highlights how viral moments can bring relatively unfamiliar social media personalities into the entertainment spotlight.

Geh Geh slams Don Jazzy over donation

Legit.ng reported that the content creator was pissed when he heard that Afrobeats singer Rema donated N105 million to a Christ Embassy church.

He stated that the Hehehe crooner did not make a wise decision because the church was already rich and did not need his money.

Geh Geh said it was the poor masses that should benefit from his benevolence and instructed Don Jazzy to tell Rema to collect the donation.

Source: Legit.ng