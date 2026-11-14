Belgium's Immigration Office must first approve a visa extension request before any further steps can be taken

Appointments are available only on Tuesdays and Thursdays at a specific Brussels location

Applicants must bring their passport and be ready to pay exclusively by Bancontact at the visa counter

Travellers and residents in Belgium who need to extend their stay must follow a specific process set out by the Belgian authorities, beginning with approval from the Immigration Office before any appointment can be booked.

Once the Immigration Office approves a request to extend a stay, applicants receive a link via which they must book an appointment. The visit takes place at the FPS Foreign Affairs office in Brussels, located at rue des Petits Carmes 27, 1000 Brussels.

Belgium requires travellers and residents to secure official approval before booking a visa extension appointment in Brussels. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

Source: UGC

Appointments at the visa counter are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays only, between 9:20 am and 12 noon. Applicants who arrive outside these hours or on other days will not be attended to.

What to bring and how to pay

Visitors to the counter are required to bring a valid passport. Belgium's authorities have specified that all payments at this counter are processed exclusively through Bancontact, a Belgian electronic payment system.

Cash and other card payment methods are not accepted, so applicants must ensure they have access to a Bancontact-compatible card before attending their appointment.

The process underlines the importance of completing each step in the correct order: approval first, then booking, then attendance at the counter with the right documents and payment method in place.

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Legit.ng earlier reported that Belgium has outlined strict conditions that individuals must meet before they can apply for citizenship through naturalisation.

Source: Legit.ng