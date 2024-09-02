Financial adviser and content creator, Geh Geh, was pissed off when he heard that Afrobeats singer, Rema, donated N105m to a Christ Embassy church

He stated that the Hehehe crooner did not make a wise decision because the church was already rich and did not need his money

According to him, it is the poor masses that should benefit from his benevolence, and he instructed Don Jazzy to tell Rema to collect back the donation

As news of singer Divine Ikubor, aka Rema's N105m donation to Believers Loveworld, aka Christ Embassy, Benin, Edo state, trended, a financial adviser and content creator, Emmanuel Obruste, aka Geh Geh, was displeased with it.

He noted that Rema should have given the money to poor people praying for him, not pastors who are already rich.

According to Geh Geh, Rema's action was a misplaced priority and he does not take his advice even though he is 15 years his senior. Hence, he asked Mavin Records boss, Michael Ajere, aka Don Jazzy, to instruct the Hehehe singer to collect his money.

Rema had donated the sum to the church during its Sunday service on September 1, 2024. He said the pastors of the church helped his mother to set up a shop when his father died and everything was taken away from them.

He added that it was from the shop that his mother trained him and his siblings. Therefore, he came back to show his appreciation.

Watch Geh Geh's video below:

Reactions to Geh Geh's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Geh Geh's video below:

@ralphijomah:

"This guy just dey exist in his universe."

@dssydollar:

"Make you dey use your mouth dey destroy yourself because of clout remember there is power in the tongue...take my advice."

@jae.sp.martins:

"Them say na so you dey always talk after drinking ogogoro."

@creative_chime:

"If you don't know why people give to church don't talk...You weren't there when the church helped him and his mom when his dad died ...also church partake in charity stop following social media."

@the_don090:

"You know say if person nor get some kind certain money, e go think say everything na financial mistakes."

