A viral video has captured a tense moment between Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha and his wife, CEO Luminee, during their child's dedication party

The actor's wife appeared displeased after he took a bite of their celebration cake before she reprimanded him, prompting him to offer her a bite

The moment came amid online discussions about the couple's public displays of affection, including clips of them kissing

Nollywood actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, and his wife, fashion designer CEO Luminee, have got social media users talking after a moment at their child's dedication party went viral.

The couple held the celebration on Thursday, November 12, 2026, but one particular incident during the cake-cutting ceremony has attracted attention online.

In a video circulating on social media, Baba Ijesha was seen cutting the cake before taking a bite.

Baba Ijesha's wife calls him out during child dedication. Photos: @juju_tvmedia/IG.

Source: Instagram

His action appeared to annoy his wife, who immediately reprimanded him while they stood before their guests.

The actor, seemingly trying to appease her, offered her a bite of the cake.

However, the brief exchange has become one of the talking points from the family celebration.

Another video of Baba Ijesha and wife gets attention

The cake-cutting incident is not the only moment from the couple's public appearances that has caught viewers' interest.

Another video showed Baba Ijesha and CEO Luminee sharing a passionate kiss as they arrived at the dedication party.

The affectionate display attracted attention, with the couple appearing comfortable expressing their feelings in front of guests.

However, a separate clip showed a seemingly different moment between them.

In the footage, Baba Ijesha appeared to turn away as his wife attempted to kiss him while they were on stage.

The different clips have led social media users to pay attention to the couple's interactions, with viewers discussing their body language.

Watch the Instagram video of Baba Ijesha and his wife here:

Reactions trail Baba Ijesha and wife's shenanigans

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@lumid_of_lagos stated:

"Well I pray they stay long ooooooo hmmmmmmmmmmmmm omooooo this girl actions since morning ehnnnnn I hope no be waiting I dey think shaaa cozzzzzz"

@gloryosinachi82 shared:

"Hope them tell the man say the sword is not for war because the seriousness de fear person"

@its_modiva wrote:

"Na wa wait are Dey acting??? This sword no come to long. make una just find plate give this man make e chop"

Baba Ijesha and his wife, CEO Luminee, welcomed their son earlier this year. Photos: @ceoluminee/IG.

Source: Instagram

Daddy Freeze mocks Baba Ijesha

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that media personality Daddy Freeze mocked Baba Ijesha after the actor welcomed a baby boy with CEO Luminee seven months after leaving prison.

Daddy Freeze questioned the timing of the conception in an Instagram video, joking that the actor might have transferred the pregnancy via Bluetooth.

The broadcaster teased that the baby might also be premature while highlighting that Nigerian prisons do not recognise conjugal visits.

Source: Legit.ng