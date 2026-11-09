A video from Priscilla Ojo's new store launch in Lagos on Sunday, November 9, 2026, caught Funke Akindele and Iyabo Ojo exchanging pleasantries

A brief moment between Funke and actress Toyosi Adesanya at the event drew mixed reactions from netizens online

Several other celebrities, including Mercy Aigbe, Enioluwa, and Veekee James, were also spotted at the star-studded launch

A star-studded store launch in Lagos became the talk of social media after footage of Nollywood actresses Funke Akindele and Iyabo Ojo crossing paths went viral on Sunday, November 9, 2026.

The event in question was the grand opening of a new store belonging to Priscilla Ojo, Iyabo's daughter. Priscilla's husband, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, was also in attendance, alongside other well-known faces including Mercy Aigbe, her son Juwon, content creator Enioluwa, and fashion designer Veekee James.

Funke Akindele and Toyosi Adesanya were among the celebrities who attended Priscilla Ojo's new store launch. Credit: funkejenifaakindele/toyosiadesanya

Source: Instagram

Funke and Iyabo's moment at the launch

In footage circulating online, Iyabo expressed excitement after Funke arrived at the venue as they exchanged warm greetings in front of the gathered crowd.

However, it was a separate moment that generated the most online chatter: a brief interaction between Funke and fellow actress Toyosi Adesanya, who, alongside her husband, stood up to welcome her. While opinions were sharply divided, the clip sparked a wider conversation about celebrity friendships and social etiquette in the entertainment industry.

A brief encounter between Funke Akindele and Toyosi Adesanya at Priscilla Ojo’s store launch divided fans. Credit: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The video showing the moment Funke Akindele arrived at Priscilla Ojo's store is below:

Reactions as Funke Akindele attends Priscilla Ojo's store launch

Reactions from fans were split, with some defending Funke and others feeling she fell short. Read the comments from Twitter below:

@FunkyHighdee wrote:

"So dis is wat we call being real? Mchew u must b a comedian! Ignoring someone that wants to greet u as a public figure is senselessness. Greet and pass is nt a big deal, if she continues like that she wouldn't greet iyabo too, do u think best friend exist? Fake people everywhere"

@kunlad02 countered:

"Why did you cut the video because iyabo was trying to let funke talk to toyosi, check she is pointing at her before the video was cut"

@Lordkashmoney added:

"She even stood up with her husband whom funke totally ignore, funke no try atal"

@bae_lovei disagreed:

"But she greeted her naw, do you want her to jump or what. She said she sewapa, eku ojo meta, what else. Nawa oo"

@BashorunKunle sided with Funke:

"But Funke greeted her nau. 'She said, se e wa pa?'"

@RichardGal23897 appeared unbothered:

"I no even see the adesanya all this oju aye no reach inside fear people"

@maybatch300 kept it simple:

"She's always been close to iyabo"

Funke Akindele reacts to Jenifa's Diary post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a throwback clip from Jenifa's Diary stirred fresh waves of nostalgia online, after Funke Akindele weighed in on a fan-shared video from the beloved comedy series.

On Wednesday, October 28, 2026, Akindele quoted a fan's post featuring her iconic character Jenifa in a scene alongside Mr Willy Willy, a role brought to life by the late Alexx Ekubo.

In the clip, Jenifa was seen trying to get Mr Willy Willy to entertain a romantic connection, which the fan found amusing enough to caption: "Ashewo Dey this jenifa eyes sha."

Source: Legit.ng