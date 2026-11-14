A resurfaced video of prophetess Brighttheseer prophesying that 2Baba and Annie Idibia share a deep spiritual soul tie went viral on November 14, 2026

The old prophecy resurfaced after 2Baba publicly wished his estranged ex-wife Annie a happy birthday, reigniting online discussions

The viral clip comes amid fresh attention on 2Baba's separation from his current wife, Natasha Osawaru, and denied reconciliation rumours

An old prophecy video about Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, and his estranged ex-wife Annie Idibia has resurfaced online, drawing renewed attention after the veteran singer publicly wished Annie a happy birthday.

The clip, originally recorded by self-described prophetess Bright Ndibunwa, who goes by the handle brighttheseer on Instagram, went viral on November 14, 2026.

Alleged secrets involving 2Baba and Annie Idibia return to spotlight as old prophecy resurfaces. Credit: @2babaofficial, @annieidibia

Source: Instagram

In the selfie-style indoor recording, Ndibunwa claimed to be sharing what she called "entertainment prophecies," stating that 2Baba and Annie are spiritually bound to one another.

"The Spirit of God is showing that Two-Face and his wife are soul ties. Yes, they're like David and Joma. Spiritually, those two are tied together. So anything outside two of them being together, anyone that comes into their life will be like living in one's shadow," she said in the video.

What Brighttheseer Said About 2Baba and Annie

Ndibunwa went further in her commentary, describing a soul tie as an unusually deep spiritual connection, one that she claimed means the two would remain intertwined in each other's lives indefinitely, regardless of whether or not they remained married.

The video gained traction alongside an Instagram post showing 2Baba and Annie together, captioned with a birthday greeting from the singer to his ex-wife.

That public gesture was enough to send fans back into speculation mode, with many digging up older content tied to the former couple.

The timing of the prophecy's resurgence is notable. 2Baba has been in the public eye over his complicated personal life, particularly his separation from his current wife, Natasha Osawaru.

Social media revisits alleged prophecy about 2Baba and Annie Idibia following viral birthday post. Credit: @2babaofficial

Source: Instagram

The renewed focus on his relationship with Annie comes even as both parties had previously moved to shut down reconciliation rumours that circulated after older videos and club footage of the two appearing together made the rounds online.

Despite those denials, 2Baba's birthday message to Annie was enough to restart conversations, and Ndibunwa's old prophecy clip found a new, eager audience.

Watch the prophecy video that sparked the debate:

2Baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba and his wife made headlines on blogs following a recent event they attended.

A video, which captured how both the musician and the Edo State lawmaker behaved at the event, has circulated on social media.

Netizens were more engrossed in the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng